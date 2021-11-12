Breaking News

Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been terminated after 13 years.

The ruling means the star will be able to regain control of her life and career for the first time in over a decade.

The pop superstar, 39, had been fighting to end the complex legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008, amid substance abuse and mental health issues.

Brenda J Penny, sitting at Los Angeles Superior Court, listened to 30 minutes of testimony before delivering her decision.

She added two caveats - specifying that an accountant serving as a temporary conservator should retain some powers - but the complex legal arrangement is "effective today... thereby terminated".

Ms Spears was also granted her wish to be freed without the need for a psychiatric evaluation, which she previously made clear she was against.

The judge's decision was the culmination of years of public and private legal wrangling from multiple parties who faced allegations they did not have the singer's best interests at heart.

The termination was met with wild celebrations by dedicated #FreeBritney campaigners, who made their regular pilgrimage to gather outside court for the hearing.

It comes after her father agreed to step down from the role, filing a petition to end the conservatorship in September.

Legal documents submitted to a court in Los Angeles stated that if she wished to take back control of her life, "she should get that chance", with lawyers for Mr Spears adding that he had always wanted what was best for his daughter.

Ms Spears had requested her accountant take over the role, after accusing her conservators of controlling her "100,000 per cent" in a revealing court statement earlier in the year.

Her explosive interventions were key in Friday's momentous decision.

She will now be able to marry her 27-year-old fiance Sam Asghari - the Iranian-born actor and model she met on the set of a music video in 2016.

The next hearing in the case is set for 8 December.