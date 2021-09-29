Breaking News

Britney Spears' father suspended from her conservatorship after his involvement branded 'toxic'

29 September 2021, 23:26 | Updated: 30 September 2021, 00:40

Ms Spears had previously said the conservatorship was "abusive"
Ms Spears had previously said the conservatorship was "abusive". Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The father of Britney Spears has been suspended from the pop superstar's conservatorship, a judge in the US has ruled.

Judge Brenda Penny said, during a heated hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable".

The 69-year-old was ordered to turn over the relevant documents to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who has been appointed temporary conservator of the singer's 60 million dollar (£45 million) estate.

Read more: Britney Spears' father files petition to end conservatorship after 13 years

Jamie's legal team had forcefully argued against his suspension, instead arguing termination of the complex legal arrangement was the correct course.

However, the judge sided with Spears's lawyer, agreeing it was in the star's "best interests" that her father be removed.

The court was told Jamie's continued involvement was "toxic".

The move marks the latest major milestone in the singer's attempts to free herself from the arrangement that has overseen her life and career since 2008.

The judge's decision will likely be celebrated by members of the #FreeBritney movement, a global group of supporters who have long called for the conservatorship to be terminated.

A decision on the termination could come before the end of the year following months of fast-paced developments in what was once a staid and slow-moving case.

Jamie stepped down from his role overseeing his daughter's personal affairs in 2019, but had maintained control of her finances.

Jodi Montgomery remains conservator of the singer's person.

Jamie, who said he would step down in August, had criticised his daughter's choice of successor.

His lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, argued Mr Zabel, a certified public accountant, was unqualified.

She pointed to an alleged failed business deal in which Mr Zabel is said to have lost "one million of his own money in a fraudulent real estate project".

The elder Spears had reiterated his desire for the conservatorship to be terminated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex EU negotiator Michel Barnier

Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex EU negotiator Michel Barnier

The Citizens Advice has warned that some people could see a £30 hike in their monthly gas bill

'Desperate choices' for Brits as monthly energy bills could soar by £30

Hundreds came together for a vigil in memory of Ms Everard.

Sarah Everard murder: A timeline of key events

Couzens was questioned by police when he was arrested on March 9

Watch: Moment Wayne Couzens falsely told police a gang made him kidnap Sarah Everard

A BP garage tried to prioritise NHS workers for fuel

Fuel crisis: Petrol station lets NHS workers jump queues but 'thousands' turn up

Sadiq Khan warned of the consequences of criminal offences caused by the fuel crisis

Motorists with 'petrol rage' will be arrested for fights at filling stations, Khan warns

Exclusive
Children as young as eight post the abuse online

LBC exclusive: Children as young as eight posting racist abuse online

Sarah Everard's mother spoke at the sentencing

Sarah Everard's mother tells Wayne Couzens he is 'very worst of humanity'

Three more energy suppliers have ceased trading.

Three more energy suppliers collapse amid soaring gas prices

Katie Price has been charged with driving while disqualified

'I admit it all': Katie Price pleads guilty to drink driving after crash near Sussex home

Eco protesters have again blocked the M25

Eco protesters defy jail threat and block M25 junction for second time on same day

Sir Keir Starmer took aim at Boris Johnson during his speech.

Starmer takes aim at 'trivial' Boris and is targeted by hecklers at conference speech

The DVLA is facing a backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

DVLA faces pressure to clear backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

A fight broke out in a petrol station queue in Epping, Essex.

Shocking video shows more brawls erupting as fuel crisis enters day six

David Lammy speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Men shouldn't be asked to stay inside to keep women safe, David Lammy tells LBC

Insulate Britain protesters have blocked junction 3 of the M25.

Eco mob block M25 in seventh protest as group defies threats of jail again

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of the city looking across to The Duomo , Cathedral of Santa Maria dei Fiore, and Ponte Vecchio Bridge in Florence, Italy (John Walton/PA)

Italy’s Uffizi gallery embraces comic book artists in bid to widen appeal
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen on a display at the California Academy of Sciences (Haven Daley/AP)

Ivory-billed woodpecker among 23 species declared extinct in the US
Protesters gather during a protest against vaccination and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)

Slovenia suspends J&J vaccine following death of woman, 20

Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Daniel Craig to play Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway

A bridge spans the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Cyprus accuses Turkey’s president of seeking new Ottoman empire
Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis praises young activists for challenging leaders on climate change
African migrants wait in line to register their names after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and arriving at the port of Augusta, on the island of Sicily, Italy (Samy Magdy/AP)

Migrants rescued off coast of Libya find safe haven in Italy

Tunisia

Tunisia’s president names country’s first woman prime minister
Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old (Ben Curtis/PA)

UN humanitarian boss brands Tigray crisis ‘a stain on our conscience’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a ceremony at the monument to Jewish victims of Nazi massacres in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv (AP)

Ukraine marks 80th anniversary of Babi Yar killings under Nazi occupation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'
Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party
'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel
'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family

'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC
'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police