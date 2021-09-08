Britney Spears' father files petition to end conservatorship after 13 years

Britney has attempted to remove her father from the role multiple times. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears' father - Jamie Spears - has filed a petition to end the conservatorship that gave him control over certain aspects of her life.

The star's father said "recent events" had called into question whether she still needed a court to oversee her affairs.

Legal documents submitted to a court in Los Angeles stated that if she wished to take back control of her life, "she should get that chance".

Lawyers for Mr Spears added that he had always wanted what was best for his daughter.

The filings said: "Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship.

"She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.

"She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.

"She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses.

"In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

It comes after Ms Spears tried to remove her dad from her conservatorship twice in the past two years, even refusing to perform while he was a part of it.

In recent months, the 39-year-old has twice addressed the court, describing the conservatorship as "abusive" and strongly calling for her father to be removed from his role.

She was placed under the legal arrangement in 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.