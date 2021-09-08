Britney Spears' father files petition to end conservatorship after 13 years

8 September 2021, 01:22

Britney has attempted to remove her father from the role multiple times.
Britney has attempted to remove her father from the role multiple times. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears' father - Jamie Spears - has filed a petition to end the conservatorship that gave him control over certain aspects of her life.

The star's father said "recent events" had called into question whether she still needed a court to oversee her affairs.

Legal documents submitted to a court in Los Angeles stated that if she wished to take back control of her life, "she should get that chance".

Lawyers for Mr Spears added that he had always wanted what was best for his daughter.

Read more: Britney Spears requests accountant take over conservatorship

The filings said: "Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship.

"She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.

"She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.

"She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses.

"In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

Read more: Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly striking staff member

It comes after Ms Spears tried to remove her dad from her conservatorship twice in the past two years, even refusing to perform while he was a part of it.

In recent months, the 39-year-old has twice addressed the court, describing the conservatorship as "abusive" and strongly calling for her father to be removed from his role.

She was placed under the legal arrangement in 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The nurse shortage has meant cancer patients have had less support.

Nurse shortages in UK leave 'over half a million people with cancer unsupported'
Mexico Abortion Protest

Mexico’s Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

Two newborn babies were given to the wrong parents

Woman demands £2.5m after discovering she was given to wrong parents as a baby
Over 1000 migrants attempted to cross the Channel.

More than 1000 migrants in small boats attempt Channel crossing in one day
O'Halloran was jailed for 15 months

'Dangerous and idiotic': Motorist jailed for driving half a mile on train tracks
Boris

'Read my lips': Labour mocks Boris Johnson with LBC video of him promising no tax rise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

PM's social care fund 'falls way short of what is needed', warns care home chief

PM's social care fund 'falls way short of what is needed', warns care home chief
Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Only 25% of your staff are in?' Ferrari rips into Vaccines Minister
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Downing Street and ministers deny 'October firebreak lockdown' plans
London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer

London Tube seeing busiest morning in 18 months is 'very good news', says Tory peer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London