Britney Spears requests accountant take over conservatorship

27 July 2021, 12:25 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 12:30

Britney Spears has requested her accountant take over control of her financial estate.
Britney Spears has requested her accountant take over control of her financial estate. Picture: ZUMA Wire/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Britney Spears has requested that accountant Jason Rubin takes over her conservatorship from her father.

The singer formally asked a Los Angeles judge to remove her father on Monday, in her continued fight to regain control over her life and finances.

Her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, filed the petition, describing the current legal arrangement as "increasingly toxic".

Instead, Mr Rubin would take over control of Ms Spears' financial estate. Legal documents show she has around two million in cash and more than 40 million in assets.

Mr Spears had profited from his daughter's estate, taking a salary of around £11,500 a month as well as costs for office space and fees from her contracts.

Mr Rosengart recently took over as the singer's legal representative in a court victory that saw her get the freedom to choose her own lawyer.

Read more: Britney Spears cartwheels as she celebrates court victory

Read more: Britney Spears wants father to be charged with conservatorship abuse

In a previous statement in court, the singer accused her conservators of forcing her to keep her IUD, despite her desire to have another baby, and of controlling her "100,000 per cent".

She later added: "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive..."

The conservatorship first began in 2008, when concerns over the star's mental health were raised.

In recent years, fans have joined together for the 'Free Britney' movement, drawing attention to the ongoing battle for control of her life.

Ms Spears' has implied she wants the conservatorship to end completely, but her current focus is to remove her father from the role.

