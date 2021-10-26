Britney Spears criticises family and says she will pursue 'justice' in conservatorship row

Britney Spears has been the subject of a controversial conservatorship. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britney Spears has accused her family of "hurting me deeper than you'll ever know" and insisted she will chase "justice" amid her conservatorship legal battle.

The 39-year-old pop star had been controlled by the controversial legal mechanism since 2008, which put her father Jamie in charge of her affairs.

A court at the time ruled Ms Spears was incapable of looking after herself after a series of breakdowns.

The case has caused outcry and drawn focus on a niche aspect of law.

Mr Spears was suspended from his role in overseeing how Ms Spears spent her money by a judge last month, in a major victory for the singer.

Another hearing is set for November, with Ms Spears hoping the conservatorship could soon be brought to an end.

In an Instagram post, Ms Spears said: "It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now."

She added: "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!

"I'm only 5'4'' and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???"

Besides her public row with Mr Spears, she has criticised her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, 30, for a perceived lack of support in the conservatorship.