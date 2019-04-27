Jeremy Corbyn And Vince Cable Turn Down Invitations To President Trump State Dinner

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn turned down an invitation to a state dinner with US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

The Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders have snubbed an invitation to join US President Donald Trump at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he will not attend the state dinner at Buckingham Palace in honour of Donald Trump when he comes to the UK for his state visit in June this year.

Mr Corbyn argued that maintaining Britain's relationship "does not require the pomp and ceremony" of a state visit.

"Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honour a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric," he said.

He added: "It is disappointing that the Prime Minister has again opted to kowtow to this US administration."

He joins Commons Speaker John Bercow, Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable, and the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford in declining their invitations.

President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the UK should offer the President the "best possible welcome", and a spokesperson to the Prime Minister said that Theresa May was "looking forward to welcoming the President to build on our special relationship".

The visit is scheduled for the 3rd-5th June this year and will coincide with the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

President Trump will be a guest of the Queen and attend a ceremony in Portsmouth.

The schedule is also expected to include official talks between the President and the Prime Minister at Downing Street, but it is not clear whether he will be allowed to address Parliament.

In his last visit to the UK, protesters flew a blimp depicting Mr Trump as an angry baby.