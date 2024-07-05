Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps among several Conservative Cabinet ministers forecast to lose seats in exit poll

5 July 2024, 00:15 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 01:31

Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps are forecast to lose their seats
Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps are forecast to lose their seats.

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps are set to lose their seats tonight, according to the General Election exit poll, which is forecasting a Labour landslide.

The Liberal Democrats are set to gain Mr Hunt's seat Godalming & Ash from the Conservatives, as predicted in the exit poll.

That would make him the first sitting Chancellor to lose his seat.

Read more: Follow live as Britain decides on the election night blog

Read more: General Election exit poll predicts Labour landslide with majority of 170 seats

The seat was newly created for this election. Mr Hunt won the previous seat in 2019 with a majority of nearly 9,000.

Godalming & Ash is set to declare at 3.30am.

Pollster analyses the Exit Poll

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps is forecast to lose his seat of Welwyn Hatfield to Labour. He has been in Parliament since 2005.

He had a majority of nearly 11,000 at the 2019 election. Welwyn Hatfield is set to declare at 3.30am.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is likely to lose his seat of Cheltenham to the Lib Dems. He has a slim majority of just under 1,000.

Alex Chalk could lose his seat
Alex Chalk could lose his seat. Picture: Getty

Johnny Mercer, the Veterans Minister, is set to lose his constituency of Plymouth Moor View. He won an increased majority of nearly 27,000 in 2019.

He has held the seat since 2015, before which it was held by Labour.

Plymouth Moor View is set to declare around 5am.

Several other Cabinet ministers may also lose their seats, with the exit poll forecasting that the results are too close to call.

The fate of Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, is on a knife-edge. Her newly-created constituency of Ely and East Cambridgeshire is too close to call, according to the exit poll. Ely and East Cambridgeshire is set to declare around 5am.

Johnny Mercer
Johnny Mercer. Picture: Alamy

Richard Holden, the Tory chairman who was given a supposedly safe seat of Basildon & Billericay, is also under threat from Labour. His seat, which has a majority of over 20,000, is expected to declare around 12:15am.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons, could lose her seat of Portsmouth North from Labour. This seat, which was previously held by the Conservatives with a majority of nearly 16,000, is set to declare at 3.30am.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins is under threat from Labour in Louth & Horncastle. Her constituency, which has a majority of over 28,000, is likely to declare its results around 5am.

Penny Mordaunt's seat could be under threat
Penny Mordaunt's seat could be under threat. Picture: Alamy

Defra chief Steve Barclay could face a challenge from Reform UK in North East Cambridgeshire. His seat, which previously had a majority of over 29,000, is set to declare around 4.30am.

Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, is under threat from Labour in his seat of Devon Central, which is set to declare at about 4am. He previously had a majority of over 17,700.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper's Forest of Dean constituency could be taken by Labour, and is likely to declare around 3am. He previously had a majority of nearly 16,000.

