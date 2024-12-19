John Lennon's son Julian reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he undergoes emergency surgery

Julian Lennon has revealed a cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Julian Lennon, the son of Beatles legend John Lennon, has revealed a diagnosis for cancer for the second time.

On Wednesday, the 61-year-old musician posted shared with his social media followers he had recently undergone surgery on two areas of his skin - his shoulder and forearm - and one of which was diagnosed as melanoma.

Lennon shared he received an urgent call from his doctor, who had previously treated him for the condition, just before he was scheduled to fly to LA for a television appearance and other promotional events for his new book.

He posted to Twitter: “My lovely dermatologist [was] the one who caught and operated on my mole skin cancer a few years ago, and literally saved my life,” the musician and photographer wrote.

“Anyway, after having just finished GMA, I received a message from Dr Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had two locations on my skin, shoulder and forearm, one of which was melanoma, that should be operated on asap!!

🫣



Disturbing Images….



Hi Folks,



Well, here’s how this goes…

Before I flew to New York from Los Angeles, for good morning America , Sirius XM, iHeart Radio & My Fotografiska Q&A Book Signing Event, I went to see, as I usually do when in LA, My lovely Dermatologist - Dr Tess,… pic.twitter.com/TqvlK5dKLa — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) December 18, 2024

“So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport, to surgery.”

Lennon, who also posted before-and-after images of the skin cancer, confirmed the surgery was successful.

However, he mentioned he has not yet received the biopsy results and may have to wait until after Christmas to learn the outcome.

