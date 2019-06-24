John Prescott Admitted To Hospital Following Stroke

24 June 2019, 12:49

John Prescott served as Deputy Prime Minister
John Prescott served as Deputy Prime Minister. Picture: PA

Former deputy prime minister Lord Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 81-year-old was taken to hospital in Hull on Friday, his family said in a statement.

"We would like to praise the swift actions of the ambulance staff and the doctors and nurses at Hull Royal Infirmary's A&E and stroke unit," the statement said.

"They have been remarkable and we cannot thank them enough.

"He is receiving excellent care from the NHS but we would respectfully request at this time that John and our family are given the privacy we need so that he can have the time and space to make a full recovery."

A former trade union activist, John Prescott served 10 years as Tony Blair's deputy prime minister following Labour's 1997 general election landslide.

During much of that time, he acted as a conciliator in the often turbulent relationship between Mr Blair and chancellor Gordon Brown.

While a loyal supporter of Mr Blair in office, in more recent years Lord Prescott has been critical of elements of New Labour's legacy, denouncing Britain's involvement in the Iraq War.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

National Grid workers 'convinced' UK can reach net zero target

Drinking coffee 'could help weight loss', experts claim

Three inmates who tried to behead fellow prisoner convicted of murder

Two Eurofighter jets crash after mid-air collision in Germany

'Second World War bomb explosion' caused huge crater in German field

The News Explained

Conservative leadership contest Jeremy Hunt

What Is Jeremy Hunt's Stance On Abortion, Brexit And The NHS?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics

Social media users changed their profile pictures blue after the death of a protester in Sudan

Blue For Sudan: Why Are Instagram Users Turning Their Profile Picture Blue?
Remaining six candidates in the Tory leadership contest

Tory Leadership Contest: How Today's Vote Works And Who Could Be Eliminated
Boris Johnson could face a General Election later this year

Why A General Election Is Almost Certainly On The Way This Autumn