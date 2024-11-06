Just Stop Oil sprays orange paint on US embassy after historic Donald Trump election win

Just Stop Oil have protested Trump's election win. Picture: Alamy, Just Stop Oil

By Henry Moore

Eco protesters Just Stop Oil has targeted the US embassy this morning in the wake of Donald Trump’s historic election victory.

The activist group sprayed orange paint across the United States embassy in London after Donald Trump stormed to victory in the presidential election.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, they warned a Trump victory “puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere.”

This comes after the group targeted a slew of high-profile sites, including Stonehenge, Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “The only real winner of today’s election is the corporate power that controls the major parties in both the US and UK. Regardless of who sits in the White House, corporations and billionaires will ensure that the interests of the fossil fuel industry will continue to be prioritised over the wellbeing of ordinary people.

🧯 US EMBASSY PAINTED ORANGE AS WE REJECT FASCISM



This morning the world wakes to find it has slipped further into fascism as well as climate breakdown. Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere.



Political systems that can be bought by big oil have no… pic.twitter.com/5OuFgH1B70 — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2024

“It is only through people coming together to disrupt business-as-usual that humanity will stand any chance of minimising the effects of climate breakdown, and the resulting social collapse that is already underway. In Spain this week, hundreds of bodies continue to be dragged from the mud – this is just a small portent of what is to come if we don’t change course immediately.”

They added: “As long as democracy is hijacked by corporate interests and billionaires, it will fail to deliver the change ordinary people are crying out for. This will always leave the door open for fake populists like Trump to exploit the disaffection many feel.

The activists were apprehended at the scene. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Joseph Aggarwal, 25,one of the men who took part in the protest, said: “Across the western world people can vote for parties that bear more resemblance than difference to one another.

“No matter who they vote for they receive an assault on living conditions, continued injustice and the drive towards climate collapse.

“This lack of real democracy breeds resentment and allows bad actors like Trump to exploit the disquiet to further benefit the billionaire class. Meanwhile, the interests of fossil capital are well attended while the interests of ordinary people are put to the margins. I don’t want to live with this.”

Ordinary people have to step up, get organised and make change happen, because it should be clear by now, no political leaders are coming to save us. Just Stop Oil.”

It comes after Donald Trump declared victory in what appears to be a landslide election win for the Republican.

Mr Trump declared he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people" once it was clear he was on track to return to the White House as 47th president of the United States.

His victory was confirmed as a win in Wisconsin tipped him over the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Kamala Harris.

The eco-activists doused the US embassy in orange paint. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Mr Trump has vocally denied the existence of climate change in the past, with he and its supporters branding it a “hoax” on several occasions.

Addressing a campaign party in Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, Mr Trump pledged to "fight" for "every citizen" and promised the "golden age of America".

He said: "Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.

"I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve."

He added: "This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."