Christmas boost: Kate's annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas concert this year, the Palace has confirmed.

The Princess of Wales will once again host her annual Christmas carol concert this year with the service reflecting on "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives".

Princess Kate, who has recently returned to public life following cancer treatment, is planning to go ahead with the beloved festive event at Westminster Abbey on December 6, Kensington Palace announced.

It comes after Prince William described the last year as “brutal”, as he watched both his wife and father battle cancer.

The princess set her sights on being able to stage the Together At Christmas service in 2024 despite the health challenges she has faced, and it forms part of her gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service. Picture: Getty

The Palace said Kate, who honoured the war dead at Remembrance events at the weekend, particularly wanted the service's theme to celebrate those supporting others in need, with a focus on the importance of love and empathy.

This will mark the fourth annual Together At Christmas carol service, which has become one of the most anticipated events on the royal calendar since its inception.

Kensington Palace said: "This year's service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.

"The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

The Palace added: "This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need - individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols - Together At Christmas service. Picture: Getty

"This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."

The event will be filmed and broadcast as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

Alongside Kate, and several other royals, around 1,600 people will gather in abbey to sing carols and watch performances by stars including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

Prince William is also expected to attend the event, as well as the couple’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Decorations at the abbey will be inspired by nature and the service will combine traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none.

In addition, 15 Together At Christmas community carol services will be taking place across the UK including at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro and Blackpool Tower Circus.