Princess of Wales' uncle says Meghan is 'stick in the spokes' who upset Kate, Harry and Will 'threesome'

6 March 2024, 00:05 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 00:06

By Kit Heren

The uncle of the Princess of Wales has accused Meghan Markle of being a "stick in the spokes" who upset the "threesome" of Kate, William and Harry.

Gary Goldsmith said that Meghan created "so much drama" when she married Harry and entered the royal family, despite Kate, William and his brother previously being "really comfortable together".

Goldsmith was speaking after entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, having previously said that Kate needs "space" to recover from her abdominal surgery.

He said: “So I have an opinion that Harry was really, really really loved and when they were a threesome, so Kate, William and Harry they got really comfortable together, and then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think is there, and rewrites the history, saying they’re unhappy with us and I just don’t think that’s fair," the Mirror reported.

Goldsmith added: “I mean you can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style, then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas.”

Sharon Osbourne, a fellow contestant, said of the US response to Harry and Meghan: “In the beginning, they were very very well received. They don’t understand it, but they do love it, you know?

"But it’s dwindling, dwindling, dwindling and there’s been some deals that they have done that haven’t worked well."

It came after Mr Goldsmith earlier took to social media to explain there "is a reason" Kate has not been seen in public since before Christmas and said she needs "space" to recover from surgery.

The Princess of Wales spent almost two weeks in the London Clinic in Marylebone following her operation and was discharged at the end of January to continue her recovery at home in Windsor.

Kate was last seen in public attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

However, she was pictured publicly for the first time on Monday by US gossip outlet TMZ with her mother Carole Middleton driving near the Wales' family home Adelaide Cottage.

"I think they should leave her alone right now because there's a reason why they're [family] not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space, Goldsmith, 58, said.

He said the conspiracy theories over Kate's whereabouts are "fundamentally wrong", before adding: "I just beg people to give her some space."

Speaking about his niece and Prince William, Goldsmith said: "They've got duty and it's a privilege to have the roles that they do have, but it's family first. You've got to look after yourself. You put your own oxygen mask on before you look after others.

"Kate, get well, love you and when you're ready we'll see you again," he concluded.

Goldsmith, who is Carole Middleton's brother, entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night

Goldsmith regularly speaks out in support of Kate but is considered to be kept at arm's length by the family.

However, Goldsmith - who was once estimated to be worth £30 million thanks to his recruitment business - was in attendance at Kate and William's wedding in 2011 and at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2016.

It is understood Goldsmith has upset his older sister Carole and her husband Michael following his entrance into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

"Gary said he's been read the riot act by Kate's mum Carole and her dad Michael," a source told The Sun as rumours circled over his appearance on the reality show.

"They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress."

