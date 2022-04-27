Breaking News

Man charged with murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon

27 April 2022, 20:28 | Updated: 27 April 2022, 20:43

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday
Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police have charged a man with the murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am tomorrow.

Lancashire Police said Ms Kenyon's family had been made aware of the development and is being supported by specially trained officers.

The 33-year-old mother-of-two has been missing since Friday morning.

She was last seen getting into Ford Transit van at about 9.30am which travelled from Burnley towards the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.

Searches have been taking place in the rural area with the help of firefighters and mountain rescue team members.

However, police said yesterday there was only a "slim hope" of finding Ms Kenyon alive.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting log 800 of April 24 or through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Staff members in the House of Commons have been instructed not to use "offensive terms" including "ladies and gentlemen"

Commons staff banned from using 'offensive' language including 'ladies and gentlemen'

Professor Mike Green speaks to Andrew Marr

Care England chief says 'the buck stops' with Matt Hancock over Covid care home deaths

Andrew Marr 'sickened' by care home scandal

Andrew Marr 'sickened' by care home scandal as he hears accounts from Covid bereaved

Breaking
Councillors in York have unanimously voted to remove the Duke of York's freedom of their city

Prince Andrew stripped of honorary Freedom of the City of York

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty.

Sunak cleared over non-dom wife's tax affairs and US green card

Suitcases stuffed with taxpayers' cash were reportedly seized at the border

Pledge to crack down on Covid loan fraud as 'suitcases of cash' stopped at border

Paige Burnely has been given an 18 month driving ban for riding an e-scooter while drunk.

Woman who hired e-scooter while drunk on hen do gets driving ban

Putin has stepped up threats of strikes against countries that 'interfere' in Ukraine

Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes against countries that interfere in Ukraine

Denton was one of the four people found dead at a Bermondsey home .

Devoted husband killed in London quadruple stabbing 'cooked ill wife dinner every night'

HSBC is among several UK banks offering refugees fleeing Ukraine

Hundred Ukrainian refugees a day are opening bank accounts with HSBC

Alec Baldwin learns of the death Halyna Hutchins

Moment shocked Alec Baldwin learns Halyna Hutchins has died after Rust shooting

May Day bank holiday means shorter opening hours for supermarkets

May Day bank holiday opening times: When are Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's open?

Exclusive
A whistleblower has condemned delays in processing visas for Ukrainian babies and children

Hundreds of babies and children have visas 'held up' despite their parents being approved

A Tory frontbencher was caught watching porn in the House of Commons, it has been claimed.

Male Tory frontbencher 'caught watching porn in Commons' next to female minister

Passport rules post Brexit are causing travel chaos

What are the EU passport requirements and rules for travel?

Katie Price appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court.

Katie Price denies restraining order breach by sending abusive message about ex's fiancée

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deadly Hotel Shooting

Possible suspect found dead after three shot at Mississippi hotel
Elon Musk

Musk bid to scrap deal with US securities regulators over Tesla tweets rejected
Minneapolis police stand outside the department’s 3rd Precinct on May 27 2020 in Minneapolis

Post-George Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
Belarusian gas worker

Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as Ukraine conflict escalates
Newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron waves from his car after his visit at the Saint-Christophe market square in Cergy, a Paris suburb

Fruity near-miss for Macron as re-elected French president targeted by tomatoes
A view of the business tower Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in St Petersburg, Russia

European nations accuse Russia of natural gas ‘blackmail’

Francois Olwage arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex

Met detective jailed after trying to meet '13-year-old girl' for sex while on duty
Thousands of elderly and disabled care home residents died after being infected with Covid

Govt failed to protect care home residents from Covid when sending patients from hospital
Police officers involved in the stop, search and handcuffing of Bianca Williams face gross misconduct charges.

Met cops who handcuffed and searched Bianca Williams face gross misconduct hearings
Smoke in the streets

Indian capital engulfed in smoke after landfill catches fire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer
Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police