Breaking News

Man charged with murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon

Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police have charged a man with the murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am tomorrow.

Lancashire Police said Ms Kenyon's family had been made aware of the development and is being supported by specially trained officers.

The 33-year-old mother-of-two has been missing since Friday morning.

She was last seen getting into Ford Transit van at about 9.30am which travelled from Burnley towards the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.

Searches have been taking place in the rural area with the help of firefighters and mountain rescue team members.

However, police said yesterday there was only a "slim hope" of finding Ms Kenyon alive.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting log 800 of April 24 or through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.