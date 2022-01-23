Katie Price arrested for allegedly breaching restraining order, police confirm

23 January 2022, 07:22 | Updated: 23 January 2022, 07:44

Police were called to the Sussex home of former glamour model Katie on Friday
Police were called to the Sussex home of former glamour model Katie on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Katie Price could face jail after she was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police were called to the Sussex home of the former glamour model, who was known professionally as Jordan, on Friday.

The Sun reported Price, 43, had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: "At 5.45pm on Friday (January 21) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.

Read more: Tearful Adele FaceTimes fans after axed gigs urging them to visit merchandise store

Read more: Dover lorry queues 'sparked by Brexit checks' so long they can be seen from space

"Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who has been released under investigation while inquiries continue."

Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

Katie was accused of sending an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost
Katie was accused of sending an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost. Picture: Alamy

She was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed "tirade of abuse" at her during a row in a school playground.

In December, Price was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban.

She was driving to visit a nearby friend in Sussex when the crash happened at about 6.20am on September 28.

Her representative has been contacted for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Former Brexit Minister David Davis told LBC the Tories are "paralysed" as long as Johnson remains in power.

Tories face ‘death by a thousand cuts’ with Boris Johnson as PM, David Davis tells LBC

Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown supported Nusrat Ghani's version of events

Senior Tory calls for probe after ex-minister said she was sacked because of ‘Muslimness’

Snow could be on the way in the next week.

Arctic blast to sweep UK with snow showers expected to hit, Met Office warns

Weather

Gardai are investigating the incident.

Two men 'drag corpse into Irish post office to claim his pension'

Ruth Davidson has called for the Prime Minister to be removed from his position.

Boris Johnson is 'unfit for office', says former Scottish Tory leader

Adele spoke to fans on FaceTime after having to cancel her show.

Tearful Adele FaceTimes fans after axed gigs urging them to visit merchandise store

Chris Bryant said around a dozen MPs have claimed to have been blackmailed by party whips.

A dozen Tory MPs plotting to oust PM 'blackmailed by whips', says anti-sleaze chief

Thousands of people were marching through central London today

Thousands march in London to protest against mandatory jabs for unvaccinated NHS staff

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December

Tributes paid to soldier, 19, who died 'suddenly' at Salisbury Plain base

Roopa Farooki highlights the betrayal she and others have felt following the No10 party revelations

Andy Coulson: Doctor’s bravery on Covid-19 front line highlights ‘betrayal’ of No10 parties
The huge queues at Dover can be seen on Google maps

Dover lorry queues 'sparked by Brexit checks' so long they can be seen from space

The majority of Covid curbs have been lifted in Ireland

'Time to be ourselves again': Almost all of Ireland's covid restrictions lifted

Drivers are being warned of impending changes to the highway code

Major changes to Highway Code arrive next week - but one in three drivers aren't aware

Traffic & Travel

Belfast City Hall will no longer fly the Union flag to celebrate the Duke of York's birthday

Belfast councillors vote to stop marking Prince Andrew's birthday with Union flag

William Wragg will meet a detective from the Met Police to discuss claims MPs were being blackmailed into supporting Boris Johnson

Met police to meet senior Tory who alleged MPs trying to oust PM faced ‘blackmail’ threats

Detectives have been given extra time to question two men as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack

Police given extra time to question two men over Texas synagogue attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Journalist

Turkish journalist jailed after reciting proverb on TV

The Crystal Symphony cruise ship is due to arrive in Bimini today.

Cruise ship turns to Bahamas to avoid US warrant after 'unpaid $1.2m fuel bill'
Hundred Monkeys Truck Crash

Escaped lab monkeys found after US lorry crash

Drone stock

Drone-flying banned in UAE after attack on oil facility and airport
The suspected murder weapon was recovered at the scene by police

Brit tourist killed with sickle 'over loud music' and another injured in attack in Thailand
Royal visit to New Zealand – Day Six

New Zealand’s PM postpones wedding as she introduces tougher Covid rules
Russia Putin

German navy chief resigns over Ukraine comments

The UK has accused Russia of a plot plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine

UK accuses Putin of plotting puppet regime in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion
Monkeys crash

Don’t approach laboratory monkey missing after crash, residents told
Regina King

Ian Alexander Jr, only child of award-winning actor Regina King, dies aged 26

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

'It's about caring for Russia': Ex-ambassador says Ukraine support about 'liberating Russia from tyranny'

Ukraine support about 'caring for Russia and liberating it from tyranny', says ex-ambassador
Cost of Living crisis: Labour MP grilled on Warm Home Discount

Cost of living crisis: Labour MP grilled on Warm Home Discount
'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares

'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares
Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills
Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families

Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families
Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis
The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare
Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police