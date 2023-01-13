Cousin of BLM founder dies from cardiac arrest after being Tasered while shouting ‘they’re trying to George Floyd me’ at police

A cousin of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors died hours after he was repeatedly tasered. Picture: LAPD

By Emma Soteriou

The cousin of Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors has died from cardiac arrest after being Tasered while shouting "they’re trying to George Floyd me" at police.

Keenan Anderson, 31, a teacher and father, died at a hospital in Santa Monica after police Tasered him and restrained him in the street.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released body cam footage of the incident from January 3, which showed Mr Anderson begging for help.

Officers were initially called to a traffic accident at around 3pm local time.

Police chief Michel Moore said on Wednesday that Mr Anderson had committed a felony hit-and-run in a traffic collision and tried to flee the scene by trying to "get into another person's car without their permission".

Mr Anderson started off compliant as police reached him and attempted to detain him.

He then began shouting to draw attention, saying "please" and "help", adding: "They’re trying to George Floyd me."

Police warned him to "stop [resisting arrest]" or be Tasered before using it on him for around 30 seconds while holding him down.

He was then Tasered again for roughly five more seconds.

An ambulance arrived about five minutes after the clash and took Mr Anderson to a local hospital, police said.

He died four and a half hours later after going into cardiac arrest.

A preliminary toxicology report found cocaine and cannabis in his system.

Keenan Anderson was the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. Picture: Alamy

Following his death, Ms Cullors paid tribute to her cousin and blamed the LAPD for his killing.

Ms Cullors said Mr Anderson was an educator who "worked with high school aged children".

"He was an English teacher," she said. "LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member.

"Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father.

"Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence."

Police chief Michel Moore said he was “deeply concerned” after three people died after being shot or hit with a stun gun by LAPD officers during a two day period.

“These cluster of events, while miles apart, deeply concern me," he said.

"My commitment to the families is not just the condolences.

"It’s my commitment to ensure the greatest transparency as possible, as much as the law allows, to include the details of the investigation as well as the findings and my recommendations, eventually, regarding the actions of our people."