Keir Starmer vows to crack down on 'bulging benefits bill' as he promises 'sweeping changes' to welfare system

Keir Starmer has vowed to crack down on the 'bulging benefits bill'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer has promised 'sweeping changes' to the welfare system as he vowed to crack down on the 'bulging benefits bill blighting our society'

He said there will be no more "business as usual" as he vowed to stop those who "game the system".

It comes as Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall is set to announce a package of legislation this week in a bid to "get Britain working".

Official forecasts show that the number of people claiming incapacity benefits is expected to climb from a pre-pandemic figure of around 2.5 million in 2019 to around 4.2 million in 2029.

Last year there were just over three million claimants.

The rise is mostly due to benefits for mental health conditions increasing.

Sir Keir said the reforms set to be announced will pave the way for "the biggest overhaul of employment support in memory".

"Make no mistake, we will get to grips with the bulging benefits bill blighting our society," the PM wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

"Don't get me wrong – we will crack down hard on anyone who tries to game the system, to tackle fraud so we can take cash straight from the banks of fraudsters.

"There will be a zero-tolerance approach to these criminals... I will grip this problem once and for all."

Plans include getting the NHS involved in getting people back to work and the placement of work coaches in mental health clinics.

There is also expected to be a "youth guarantee" aimed at ensuring those aged 18-21 are working or studying.

But a Tory Party spokesman said: "Labour's hollow promises on welfare reform will fool no one. When the last Conservative government introduced messages to tackle the growing benefits bill, Labour opposed them every step of the way.

"At the Budget, instead of following in our footsteps and taking difficult decisions on welfare to fund public services, Rachel Reeves instead reached straight for the tax lever.

"This new government has no clue what is needed to get people off benefits and back into work."