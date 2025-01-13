Keir Starmer to host Iraqi PM to discuss return of illegal migrants and export package worth billions

13 January 2025, 23:51

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Sir Keir will announce a £12.3 billion export package during the visit to Downing Street.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Sir Keir will announce a £12.3 billion export package during the visit to Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Sir Keir Starmer will host the Iraqi prime minister on Tuesday for talks on migrant returns and to unveil an export deal worth billions.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and Sir Keir Starmer will announce a £12.3 billion export package during the visit to Downing Street.

The export package is worth around 10 times last year's trade between the UK and Iraq and will offer "huge opportunities" for British businesses, Sir Keir said.

He said he would also start talks with his counterpart on a "bespoke returns agreement" between the UK and Iraq.

The deal will see the UK attempt to return Iraqi asylum seekers to their native country in a bid to reduce the incentive of potential migrants to come to Britain.

Sir Keir said: “Today marks a new era in UK-Iraq cooperation, which will deliver mutual benefits from trade to defence, as we continue to work together towards stability in the wider region”

The prime ministers will also announce “the export of £66.5 million worth of equipment from the UK to strengthen Iraq’s borders and disrupt smuggling gangs,” No. 10 said.

Sir Keir added: "Secure borders are a vital foundation of our Plan for Change, so I am also very pleased to get started on talks for a bespoke returns agreement between our countries.

"The deal will help dismantle the people smugglers' business model by sending the clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot expect to stay."

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani said the agreement will ‘lay the groundwork for stronger security and cultural ties’ between his country and Britain, which is Iraq’s former colonial ruler.

Read more: Keir Starmer stresses 'full confidence' in Reeves as PM 'refuses' to say if she'll stay chancellor at next election

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hosts Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the Saadabad Historical Complex in Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2025.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hosts Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the Saadabad Historical Complex in Tehran, Iran, on January 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

In an interview with the Telegraph, Mr Al Sudani said: “This visit reflects my government’s commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Iraq and the United Kingdom.

“A partnership deeply rooted in history and one that aspires to broader horizons of economic, trade and cultural cooperation.”

As part of his visit to London, Mr Al Sudani will also visit the King and senior officials in Government.

Read more: Biden says Gaza ceasefire deal is 'on the brink' in final foreign policy speech

He added: “My upcoming meetings in London carry a clear message: Iraq is committed to building partnerships based on shared interests and forward-looking vision.

“We seek a global partner with political and economic weight, and the United Kingdom is well-positioned to play this vital role as we embark on a new chapter of growth and reconstruction.”

The Home Secretary agreed a joint plan to tackle smuggling gangs when she visited Iraq in November.

As part of that deal the UK agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds to Iraq so that the Middle Eastern country can increase its border security.

The two countries agreed to co-operate to return people who have no right to be in the UK and work together to counter "smuggler gang propaganda and misinformation" with the aim of preventing migrants from making dangerous journeys to the UK.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Our world-first security agreement with Iraq is already showing its impact.

“By strengthening border security with our Border Security Command, enhancing intelligence-sharing, and providing additional funding to support Iraq’s law enforcement capabilities, we’re targeting people smuggling gangs where it hurts.

“Today is the next step in ensuring this important partnership with Iraq goes from strength to strength."

Labour has pledged to "smash the gangs" that transport migrants to cross the Channel in small boats.

Last week, the Government said it would use sanctions to target the finances of people-smuggling networks.

