Keir Starmer to host police chiefs at Downing Street after violent disorder breaks out in Southport and London

Keir Starmer will host police chiefs after violence broke out across the country in the wake of the Southport killings. Picture: Getty

By Danielle De Wolfe and Kieran Kelly

The Prime Minister is set to host senior policing leaders in Downing Street after a spate of violent disorder across the country in response to Monday's stabbing spree in Stockport.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say the killings in Southport highlight the "bravery of our emergency services workers" and the "vitally important work" they carry out.

The PM is expected to give police his backing as he warns criminals who exploit the right to protest will face the "full force of the law".

Sir Keir visited the scene of Monday's attack to lay a wreath along with local police leaders and was heckled while doing so.

Tributes Are Made To Child Victims Of 17-Year-Old Knifeman In Southport. Picture: Getty

Shortly after, a riot broke out, with violent thugs hurling missiles at a mosque and police officers.

Police cars were also torched in the violence, which took place less than an hour after a vigil that was held for three girls who were killed in the attack.

In total, 53 police officers were injured, including those left with broken noses, fingers and missing teeth.

The violence spread across the country on Wednesday, including in Whitehall, central London, where 110 people were arrested by the Metropolitan Police.

Arrests were also made in Hartlepool and Greater Manchester as more police officers came under attack.

Violent protests in Whitehall. Picture: Getty

Monday's attack, which took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, killed three and left eight more hurt. Five of those children are in a critical condition.

Two adults were also left in a critical condition after intervening to try and save the children attending the class.

The victims have been named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.