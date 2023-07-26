Keir Starmer insists a woman is an ‘adult female’ as he says gender self-identification is not ‘right way forward’

26 July 2023, 22:24

Sir Keir has hardened Labour's gender stance.
Sir Keir has hardened Labour's gender stance. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Labour leader has said that he believes a woman is an ‘adult female’ as he was quizzed on gender during a recent interview.

At Labour’s national policy forum over the weekend, the party announced it was ditching plans which would allow people to change their legal gender via self-identification (without a medical diagnosis).

Speaking during a phone-in interview on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer expanded on Labour's stance following the policy change.

He addressed the division caused by the Scottish government’s self-identification law earlier this year, which was blocked by Rishi Sunak’s government, as he argued it was the wrong step forward in Scotland.

“We don't agree, we don’t think that self-identification is the right way forward,” Starmer said of Scottish Labour’s decision to report the reform.

He also added that Labour would “keep it a medical process” to make any gender changes, but that he wanted to “modernise” the Gender Recognition Act by getting “rid of some of the indignities in the process”.

The Labour leader was also quizzed on his view of women during the phone in interview.

Read more: Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan set for Ulez showdown as mayor vows to press on with expansion despite calls to 'reflect'

Read more: Rishi Sunak has failed to embrace an opportunity to advance justice for victims of the infected blood scandal

Sir Keir addressed Labour's view on gender self-identification on Wednesday.
Sir Keir addressed Labour's view on gender self-identification on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

“Firstly, a woman is an adult female, so let’s clear that one up,” he said on BBC Radio 5.

Sir Keir also said he feels “very strongly” about safe spaces for women, adding that the discussion of Labour policies has “allowed us to be clear that there should be safe places, safe spaces for women, particularly in relation to violence against women”.

“Biological women who have been subjected to violence against women and girls want a safe space where they can feel . . . that they are properly supported and protected.”

The discussion of gender is a sensitive topic for political parties, as it raises questions around the ‘trans debate’, which is a publicly divisive subject.

It comes after the Labour leader said earlier this year that 99.9% of women “of course haven’t got a penis”.

He added at the time that a “very small number” of people identify as a different gender to the one they were assigned at birth.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Congress UFOs

US concealing programme to retrieve UFOs, says ex-intelligence officer

Michael Jackson taken to hospital

Michael Jackson employees ‘had no legal duty to protect children from pop star’

Fires have been raging for several days and a state of emergency has now been declared

Death toll rises amid Mediterranean wildfires as more countries tackle blazes after Rhodes state of emergency declared

President Biden's son Hunter

Plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter collapses in court as judge refuses to sign it off

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine carried out attack on Crimean bridge, security chief says

Netherlands Ship Fire

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable suspended eight months into role amid 'serious' misconduct allegations

Niger Tensions

Niger’s president ‘detained in attempted coup’

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56 as world pays tribute to 'iconic voice' of Ireland

Paul-Henri Nargeolet's friend has revealed he tried to talk Nargeolet out of joining the expedition.

Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety

Israel Politics Photo Gallery

Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power

Yorkshire Water said they were unable to check the footage before it went out

Yorkshire Water ridiculed after latest advert features footage from Russian bar and left-hand drive car from Ukraine

Hundreds of migrants on board the boat which later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Passengers on the flight filmed cabin crew giving out KFC from buckets

British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amazon-iRobot

Amazon to pay 15% less for iRobot after vacuum maker takes on debt

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

'I've suffered incalculably': Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit finally cleared
Kevin Spacey said he was 'humbled' after being cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'humbled' as he's tearfully cleared of all sex assault charges
Dame Alice Rose will step down

NatWest's value drops by £850m after CEO quits £5.2m-a-year job following Nigel Farage bank account row
Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind

Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans
Luxury cars worth around £100million were on board

'Electric vehicle sparks huge blaze' on cargo ship carrying £100m of cars in North Sea leaving one sailor dead
Locals fear Kenmore is being turned into an exclusive £300m playground for the mega-rich by US developers

Historic Scottish village being turned into an exclusive £300m playground by US developers

Kevin Spacey was cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears as he's cleared of all sex assault charges
The scene of the crane fire in New York City

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York crane arm to crash to street

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit