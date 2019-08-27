KFC To Trial Plant Based Nuggets And Wings

27 August 2019, 11:38

KFC will be trialling the meat free chicken at one of their US restaurant
KFC will be trialling the meat free chicken at one of their US restaurant. Picture: PA

The fast food giant is trialling vegan chicken for the first time.

KFC have announced that they will be trialling plant-based nuggets and wings at one of their restaurants in Atlanta.

The company has said that depending on customer reaction, it could be rolled out across other markets.

The meat free alternative is made from wheat protein and coated in a proprietary breading.

It is made by Californian start up Beyond Meat, the company that developed plant-based burgers that "bleed" like meat.

KFC's decision to add meat free chicken to their menu comes after they trialled a vegan burger in the UK earlier this year.

Other fast food retailers have also been trialling vegan alternatives, including Gregg's vegan sausage roll and Burger King's plant-based "Whopper".

The UK meat-free market is estimated to grow from £559 million to £658 million by 2021.

