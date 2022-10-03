Killer Wayne Couzens appears at Old Bailey for flashing charges without a barrister amid ongoing strikes

Wayne Couzens. Picture: Alamy

By Fran Way

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey this morning without a barrister amid the ongoing strikes.

The 49-year-old ex-Met police officer wasn't asked to enter any pleas for two counts of indecent exposure which allegedly happened before he kidnapped, raped and murdered 33-year-old Ms Everard as she walked home in South London on March 3, last year.

Wayne Couzens has been jailed for life for the murder of Sarah Everard. Picture: Alamy

The charges relate to incidents in June 2015 when he allegedly drove without without any pants on through Dover in Kent and in November 2020 when he allegedly exposed himself to a female cyclist.

This morning he appeared before Mrs Justice May at the central criminal court by video link from HMP Frankland in Durham, where he is serving a whole life sentence.

He wore a grey sweatshirt at the brief hearing and spoke only to confirm his name.

Couzens' barrister wasn't present because of the ongoing industrial action.

Instead, the defendant, from Deal in Kent, was represented by a solicitor.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward formally asked for custody time limits to be extended in the case.

Mrs Justice May agreed there was "good and sufficient reason" to do so although she noted that in this case it was "neither here nor there".

Ms Ledward also confirmed that no provisional trial date had been fixed.

The case was adjourned until November 1 when legal argument is due to take place.

Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command unit, has already pleaded not guilty to four separate counts of indecent exposure.

Those charges relate to other alleged incidents at a food restaurant in Kent on January 30, February 6, February 14 and February 27 last year.