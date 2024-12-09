King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

Crown. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

King Charles has shared memories of the late Queen practicing wearing the crown during his bath time as a child.

The King shared several anecdotes as part of a documentary about 50 Canadian women who were sponsored to attend the late Queen's coronation in 1953.

He was just four years old during his mother's coronation and recalled the preparation leading up to the ceremony.

"I remember it all so well then, because I remember my sister and I had bath time in the evening," he said.

"My mama used to come up at bath time wearing the crown to practice.

"You have to get used to how heavy [the crown] is."

He added: "I've never forgotten, I can still remember it vividly."

Many of the women who attended the ceremony from Canada had never seen a television or even left their home town before beginning their seven-week journey to the UK.

Now in their late 80s, 12 surviving members have reflected on their journeys.

They made a trip to Buckingham Palace where they had tea with the King.

The 17th Century St Edward's Crown, made of solid gold and weighing 4.9lb (2.23kg), is traditionally worn by the monarch during their coronation.

Both the King and his mother wore a lighter Imperial State Crown as they departed Westminster Abbey.

When asked about the crown, Charles said: "It is very important to wear it for a certain amount of time, because you get used to it then.

"But the big one that you're crowned with, the St Edward's Crown, it weighs 5lbs.

"It is much heavier and taller, so there's always that feeling of feeling slightly anxious, in case it wobbles.

"You have to carry it, you have to look straight ahead."