King Charles 'has not spoken' to Prince Harry since 'near catastrophic' car chase with Meghan in New York

19 May 2023, 18:43

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been contacted by King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been contacted by King Charles. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

King Charles has not been in contact with Prince Harry since his "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in New York on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson said that the couple were pursued "aggressively" by photographers chased through the streets of New York, over the course of two hours.

A spokesperson for the NYPD, who "assisted" the couple's private security team, played down the events and said that the car journey was a "bit chaotic".

The Duke and Duchess have not heard from the King or any senior members of the royal family since the chase, the Telegraph reported.

The couple are understood to be disappointed by the lack of contact from their family members.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Witness describes ‘aggressive’ paparazzi ‘heckling’ Harry and Meghan before car chase

The events of Tuesday night saw the couple, accompanied by the Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and a single bodyguard, attempt to avoid the paparazzi by swapping their SUV for a yellow New York taxi before later switching vehicles again.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the couple's spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

US Royal Correspondent weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan's ‘paparazzi car chase’

But former Royal Security police chief Dai Davies said that it "beggars belief" that Harry and Meghan’s team hailed a taxi and bundled them inside.

And the taxi driver who picked up Harry and Meghan during the chase said that "It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie".

Suckcharn Singh said: "I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie.

"They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York - it’s safe."

It's now emerged lawyers for the royal couple have submitted a letter to photo agency Backgrid USA, who own the rights to the photos and videos of the royals taken that evening by four freelance photographers.

The legal letter demanded the agency "immediately provide" them with copies of all assets taken by the photographers after they left the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision awards ceremony in Manhattan.

The legal letter demanded the agency "immediately provide" the agency with copies of all assets taken by the photographers after they left the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision awards ceremony in Manhattan.
The legal letter demanded the agency "immediately provide" the agency with copies of all assets taken by the photographers after they left the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision awards ceremony in Manhattan. Picture: Getty

As part of a firmly worded response, Backgrid’s lawyers retorted: “In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do”.

The pithy response also told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the US is not a country that plays by "English rules of royal prerogative" when it comes to property.

Read more: New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’

Read more: Photographer 'in Harry and Meghan chase' speaks out and blames their driver for 'catastrophic experience'

The legal letter demanded the agency "immediately provide" the agency with copies of all assets taken by the photographers after they left the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision awards ceremony in Manhattan.
The legal letter demanded the agency "immediately provide" the agency with copies of all assets taken by the photographers after they left the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision awards ceremony in Manhattan. Picture: Getty

A statement issued on Thursday by Backgrid which noted the photographers in Manhattan on Tuesday evening “had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras.”

In a statement, the company added: “According to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident.“

The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cop26 – Glasgow

Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert among 500 Americans banned from going to Russia

Joe Biden has backed plans for jets for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes Joe Biden backing plan to help Ukraine with fighter jets

NASA Selects Blue Origin for Astronaut Mission to the Moon

Nasa picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers

A 37-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog

Man, 37, dies after dog attack in Greater Manchester as suspect, 24, arrested

The USS Paul Hamilton is seen after passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Middle East-based US, British and French naval chiefs transit Strait of Hormuz

Election 2024 Scott

Senator Tim Scott launches official bid as Republican candidate for president

Carrie Johnson is pregnant for a third time

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie is pregnant with third child and will give birth 'in just a few weeks'

Slovakia Journalist Killed

Slovak court acquits businessman in retrial over 2018 murder of journalist

Sarah De Meulemeester

Police officer jailed after paralysing boy by smashing into him while speeding

Picturesque Austrian town that inspired ‘Frozen’ erects fence to stop tourists taking selfies

Picturesque Austrian town that inspired ‘Frozen’ erects fence to stop tourists taking selfies

Tesco has announced that its chairman John Allan will step down from his role next month

Tesco boss steps down after being accused of inappropriate behaviour by four women

G7 Summit

President Biden ‘endorses F-16 training for Ukrainians’

Sir Salman Rushdie has made his first public appearance since being attacked last year.

‘The courage was all theirs’: Sir Salman Rushdie thanks ‘heroes’ who saved him in first public appearance since attack

President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president takes diplomatic campaign against Russia to Arab summit

A police officer has been fired for sexually assaulting a child

Met Police officer fired for sexually assaulting a child, in latest scandal to rock the embattled force

A thick plume of smoke could be seen bellowing into the skies above Surrey on Friday, as a blaze ripped through a self-storage warehouse.

Smoke plume soars above M25 as blaze rips through self-storage depot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road

Two men arrested after senior police detective shot multiple times at kids' football training
Tejay Fletcher, 35, bought a Lamborghini, two Range Rovers and a Rolex after making around £2 million from the iSpoof.cc website

Mastermind behind multi-million pound iSpoof site brought down in UK's biggest fraud sting jailed for more than 13 years
The man shoving over the woman

Furious passer-by throws female eco-activist to the ground as Met urges public not to intervene with protesters
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President to make surprise visit to Arab leaders’ summit

Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 after her parents allowed her to become morbidly obese

Parents who left morbidly obese daughter to die in maggot-infested bed have sentences increased to 18 years
Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian premier Berlusconi leaves hospital after 45 days

Andy Rourke has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

‘Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player’: Johnny Marr’s tribute to The Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke
Girl, four, accidentally hangs herself on bouncy castle after three amusement park workers were distracted by smartphones

Girl, four, accidentally hangs herself on bouncy castle after amusement park workers were distracted by smartphones
The G7 leaders have vowed to 'starve' Russia's war machine

G7 pledge to 'starve the Russian war machine' as world's biggest countries step up sanctions on Kremlin
Clare Nowland is in critical condition after being tasered.

‘She had a walking frame but she had a knife’: Police defend tasering of woman, 95, as she receives end-of-life care

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit