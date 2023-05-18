Photographer 'in Harry and Meghan chase' speaks out and blames their driver for 'catastrophic experience'

18 May 2023, 11:24

Prince Harry and Meghan said they were chased through the streets of New York
Prince Harry and Meghan said they were chased through the streets of New York. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A paparazzi driver who claims he was caught up in the high-speed New York car 'chase' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has said it was a "catastrophic experience" and blamed their driver for the chaos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were followed by paparazzi in a 'nearly catastrophic chase' after attending an awards ceremony with the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, in New York on Tuesday.

Despite claims the three of them were subjected to a "relentless pursuit" involving half a dozen blacked-out vehicles, the paparazzi driver said they were driving slower than Harry and Meghan's driver and "hoping to keep sight of them".

Speaking anonymously to ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the paparazzi driver said: "Last night after leaving the theatre, there were hopes from me and a few other photographers that maybe they would go to a restaurant.

"For the most part, I was driving and it was very tense trying to keep up with the vehicles.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Harry and Meghan pictured leaving the award ceremony on Tuesday night
Harry and Meghan pictured leaving the award ceremony on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty

"They did a lot of blocking and there was a lot of different type of manoeuvres to stop what was happening."

The paparazzi driver told the programme: "Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience... if they were going 80mph, I would probably have been going 20mph behind them and hoping to keep sight of them.

"So if it was dangerous and catastrophic, it was more than likely based on the person that was driving."

It is understood no members of the royal family had reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as of 10pm on Wednesday. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Duke of Sussex's former bodyguard told Good Morning Britain that security should have been "properly stage managed".

US Royal Correspondent weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan's ‘paparazzi car chase’

Speaking on Thursday, Ken Wharfe said: "The protection team he has got at the moment has never dealt with such a high-profile celebrity as Harry and Meghan."

He added: "I will make the point here from my own experience ... the paparazzi, at best, can be talked to, but at worst they're a nuisance.

"But they're not out to cause the death of any one person. So, I think we have to be a little bit careful there."

In an earlier statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety.

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."

A taxi driver who claimed to have carried them for part of the journey told The Washington Post his vehicle was pursued by two cars: a black Honda Accord and a grey Honda CR-V and watered down the couple's claims, saying "I wouldn't call it a chase."

However, Sukhcharn Singh told the BBC claims about the paparazzi chasing them may have been exaggerated as they were not "aggressive".

Mr Singh, who goes by the name Sonny, told The Washington Post: "I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it's New York - it's safe."

The New York Police Department, which deployed officers to help escort the duke and duchess, said "numerous photographers" had "made their transport difficult" on Tuesday evening.

The statement said there were "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests".

It is understood Harry, Meghan and Ms Ragland were staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend's home.

The trio had been at the Ms Foundation For Women's 50th anniversary gala event, and it was Harry and Meghan's first public appearance together since the duchess's absence from the King's coronation earlier this month.

It is understood the couple believe the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

It is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone.

It is also said that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit, and that there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.

Harry and Meghan are said to accept a heightened level of attention when they are at public events, and in this case they exited and entered the venue publicly, allowing photographers to get pictures.

Speaking on Wednesday, New York mayor Eric Adams condemned the photographers for being "reckless and irresponsible".

He added that it would be "horrific" for Harry to be involved in an accident similar to the one that killed his mother Diana in 1997.

Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a crash after her car, driven at speed by a drunk chauffeur, was chased through the streets of Paris by paparazzi photographers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spanish climber Carlos Soria arrives at the Hams hospital after being rescued from Dhaulagiri mountain region in Kathmandu, Nepal

Climber, 84, rescued from mountain in Nepal while trying to set new record

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

China wants search efforts stepped up as ‘bodies are found’ after boat capsizes

The Zodiac killer was never officially caught.

Zodiac killer 'identified after 54 years’ as investigators accuse FBI of ‘secretly’ listing the suspect back in 2016

People are rescued in Faenza, Italy

Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins

Pakistan Politics

Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan’s home as handover deadline runs out

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee

Hong Kong leader defends removal of politically sensitive books from libraries

A view of the swollen Santerno River with the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, behind

Formula One drivers affected by flooding in Italy as grand prix is cancelled

Paul Cattermole was found dead at home aged 46

Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed after S Club 7 star found dead aged 46

At this stage the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained.

The Strand closed after man in his twenties 'collapses and dies' in early hours of the morning

Russia Ukraine War

Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa with missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

In Pictures: Cannes Film Festival gets into full swing on day two

Angel has continued to astonish doctors with her progress.

‘I could not be prouder’: Kidnapped Angel Lynn who was paralysed takes first step in years in remarkable recovery journey
Exclusive
Paul Scully has announced he plans to run for Mayor of London

'I’ll switch off Ulez expansion cameras on day one': Paul Scully announces bid to become Tory London Mayor

An artist's drawing of Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in court in Boston

Leak suspect ‘had been warned about handling of classified information’

A soldier and a dog take part in the search operation for child survivors

Mystery over ‘rescue’ of children and baby ‘found alive in Amazon jungle 17 days after plane crash’

Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Rigby said he wants to raise thousands of pounds for bereaved military children

Lee Rigby's son, 12, speaks out about his father's death for first time as he plans to honour his memory with marathon
Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists on his way to the G7 summit in Japan

Cheaper beer and sanitary products show benefits of Brexit, Rishi Sunak insists

Freddie Flintoff broke his rib and suffered facial injuries

Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff had 'no helmet or airbag' and 'was left in agony for 45 minutes after crash'
Aerial photo shows the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Jae C Hong/AP)

Alec Baldwin’s troubled western seeks international buyers at Cannes

First ever full-sized scans show the Titanic as never seen before

First ever full-sized scans of Titanic reveal wreck as never seen before

Water companies have apologised for not acting quickly enough to tackle sewage spills

Water firms say sorry for sewage and unveil biggest modernisation of sewers 'since Victorian era'
Guto Harri recounted the night Russia invaded Ukraine, and a solemn call between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'I hope this isn't the last time you and I speak' - Zelenskyy’s words to Boris on night of Russian invasion
Boris Johnson called Macron 'Putin’s lickspittle', according to the former No10 comms chief

Boris Johnson called Macron 'Putin's lickspittle', former No10 comms chief Guto Harri reveals
TikTok logo

Montana becomes first US state to completely ban TikTok

Nauman Hussain

Maintenance chief guilty of manslaughter over limo crash which left 20 dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

The film changes the names from the original animation.

‘It would be disingenuous to imply it was coincidental’: Film critic suggests Disney takes swipe at Kate Middleton in remake
Harry and Meghan were chased by paparazzi for two hours through New York, a spokesman for the prince said

Harry and Meghan 'incredibly shaken up' after paparazzi pursuit - but NYPD insists it was not 'near catastrophic'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies
James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the prospect of lowering the voting age

'Votes at 16' could become the next political football but polarisation of the debate carries risks for both sides
'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance
James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit