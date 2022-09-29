Labour surge to 33-point lead over Tories amid mini-budget market turmoil

Truss in turmoil as Tories trail by 33-points. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Labour has extended their lead to 33-point over the Conservatives according to striking new poll figures, following a week of market turmoil triggered by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget tax cuts.

According to the YouGov figures unveiled by The Times, Labour’s sudden surge in popularity comes amid fears of interest rate rises and soaring inflation.

An unprecedented surge, Labour are now thought to hold the largest poll lead of any party across any poll since the late 1990s.

The figures show Tory support having dropped by seven points in the space of four days, with only 37 percent of 2019 Conservative voters planning to stick with the party.

A surge that’s been attributed to Conservative voters switching directly to Tory, the poll also shows support for Liz Truss falling by ten points in the same four day period.

PM Liz Truss took part in a string of disastrous BBC radio interviews across the country. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

According to the figures, 17 percent of voters who backed Boris Johnson in 2019 now say they would vote Labour.

It comes as the Chancellor refused to u-turn on his bold tax-cutting plans, today declaring the government was “sticking to the growth plan”.

Explaining the measures are “absolutely essential in resetting the debate around growth”, Kwarteng said the move is a shift in focus that’s set to deliver “much better growth”.

Both voters and markets, however, failed to agree. With only seven percent of voters believing the measures are affordable, 64 percent of voters labelled the announced cuts unaffordable.

The subject looks set to dominate the Tory party conference, which takes place in Birmingham next week.