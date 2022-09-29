'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

29 September 2022, 11:58 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 13:36

By Tim Dodd

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' "catrusstrophic" series of BBC radio interviews this morning, where she defended last week's mini-budget.

It comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss has doubled down on last week's fiscal statement after it sparked financial turmoil and triggered a £65bn pensions bailout by the Bank of England.

Liz Truss has stood firm on her mini budget, saying the Government "had to take urgent action", despite it triggering a drop in the pound and forcing the Bank of England to buy £65bn of debt to calm markets and prevent pensions being put at risk.

Asked whether she would consider changing course, Truss insisted, "This is the right plan," and said she has to do what she believes is "right for the country".

James told listeners: "Unless I misconstrued everything I've heard so far, then you're looking at Liz Truss speaking publicly, making an appalling situation worse.

"The distance from rational reality and this government now is so enormous that you could drive the titanic through it, and the titanic of course remains a very relevant analogy

"Because what the Bank of England did yesterday was essentially slam on the emergency brakes on the government.

"The announcement by Kwasi Kwarteng last week had done such damage to the markets if you like, or to our economic standing, that the Bank of England had to use a tonne of money to buy up stuff, that if they hadn't had bought it, could have seen a run upon your pension fund."

Read more: Chancellor’s mini-budget to pile on debt interest, warns Tony Blair Institute

James said that Liz Truss had doubled-down on the mini-budget that had "both spooked the markets and compelled the central bank to directly seek to undo some of the damage done by a government policy".

James remarked that the market's financial reaction to the mini budget was "possibly the hardest thing" he'd had to understand in his career.

Read more: "We had to take urgent action": PM defends mini-budget despite financial turmoil

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK

James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

James newspapers

James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in Eastenders

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in EastEnders

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien dissects Johnson's 'ludicrous' final speech

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Come and spend a shift with me': Paramedic hits out at 'pontificating' journalists

Paramedic breaks down explaining she is 'on the brink of nervous collapse'

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says witness David Olusoga

Bristol's slavery 'cancer' was 'surgically removed' by Colston Four, says historian David Olusoga
James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien's passionate take on defining patriotism

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien: Uproar over Tony Blair's knighthood 'silly'

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

Best of 2021: Matt Hancock's pub landlord 'sets the record straight'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

9 months ago

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

19 days ago

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Russian leader will give a speech in Red Square following a signing ceremony, after so-called referendums.

Putin to annex four more areas of Ukraine following sham referendums

2021 Budget Illustration

Another 300 mortgage deals pulled of market and 40% of deals have disappeared since mini-budget
Breaking her silence on the fall-out caused by her Government's bombshell fiscal statement, the PM grappled for answers at times struggling to explain the financial decisions.

PM flounders as she struggles to defend financial turmoil in series of car crash radio interviews
CRIMEA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-MOBILISATION

Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine

A long queue of people in Windsor waiting to see the Queen's final resting place

Hundreds of people queue in Windsor to see the Queen’s final resting place in George VI memorial chapel
Beans, toilet paper and money

Struggling parents are thinking about ‘shredding up toilet paper’ to bulk out basic meals for their children
-

Nord Stream pipelines: Fourth leak found as Russia denies sabotage

Sadiq Khan has said the Fourth Plinth will continue to be used to display art works, but supports a statue of the late monarch at a "suitable location".

No Trafalgar Square Queen statue for four years as fourth plinth reserved for art commissions
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government
Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil