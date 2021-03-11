Labour to target 1% NHS pay rise as it launches May elections campaign

11 March 2021, 08:44

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer plans to win over voters by focusing on the 1% NHS pay rise
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer plans to win over voters by focusing on the 1% NHS pay rise. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Labour will take aim at the controversial 1% pay rise for NHS staff as it launches its campaign for the May elections.

The party plans to unveil its campaign for the upcoming local and mayoral elections by demanding key workers are given "a proper pay rise" at a virtual event on Thursday.

Attacking the Conservatives, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer will criticise the "party that gives a 40% pay rise to Dominic Cummings, but a pay cut for our nurses" and declare that "a vote for Labour is a vote to support our nurses".

WATCH: Sir Keir Starmer clashes with Boris Johnson over nurses' pay at PMQs

The Government's move to recommend the low increase for NHS workers in England, despite their year-long toil during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been widely criticised by many - including former senior Conservative cabinet members.

Ministers have insisted that it is "what we can afford" due to the economic fallout from lockdown restrictions but unions continue to threaten strike action should ministers refuse to increase the pay offer.

Sir Keir will also stress "this is a different Labour Party, under new leadership" in attempting to highlight the distance between himself and Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party to a dismal general election defeat in 2019.

He has so far struggled to overturn the Tories' popularity since winning the Labour leadership in April last year but will hope focusing on nurses' pay will provide his campaign with some much-needed momentum.

The Labour leader is also expected to tell the virtual launch, alongside candidates and political leaders from across the UK, that the party's priorities are "securing the economy, protecting the NHS, rebuilding Britain".

READ MORE: NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens: staff had been in line for a higher pay rise

READ MORE: NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens: staff had been in line for a higher pay rise

"So, if you want to support our nurses, to rebuild social care and to reward our key workers, then vote Labour. My mum was a nurse, my sister was a nurse, my wife works for the NHS," he is due to add.

"I know how tough this year has been for our NHS and I know that now, more than ever, is the time to give our key workers a proper pay rise.

"Every vote in this election is a chance to show the Conservatives that the British people value our NHS and our key workers so much more than this Government does."

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out against the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff
Sir Keir Starmer has hit out against the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff. Picture: PA Images

On bouncing back from the economic shock caused by the pandemic, Sir Keir will declare the elections are "about how Britain recovers" and will accuse the Government of being "out of touch and out of ideas" while raising taxes on families.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued that he has tried to give NHS staff "as much as we possibly can", but the policy is seen as being deeply unpopular with voters.

With threats of industrial action and demonstrations planned across England, a poll at the weekend suggested 72% of the population think the rise is too low - including 58% of Tory voters.

However, polling has also highlighted the struggle Mr Starmer is facing, with national voting intentions consistently putting the Conservatives ahead of Labour as the party enjoys a fresh wave of support following the success of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout so far.

Voting on May 6 will include polls for district and county councils in England, police and crime commissioners and city mayors, including in London and Greater Manchester.

With Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly elections also taking place, Sir Keir will accuse Nicola Sturgeon's SNP of being "too busy fighting among themselves to fight for the Scottish people".

Campaigning during the pandemic will look different, with doorstep activism taking place under Covid-secure guidelines and voters being asked to take their own pens to the polls.

Conservative Party co-chairwoman Amanda Milling said: "Labour politicians are distracted from delivering on your priorities and more interested in playing political games than delivering good services.

"Only the Conservatives can be trusted to focus on your priorities with a proven record of keeping bills down and providing better local services."

Latest News

See more Latest News

William defended the royal family against accusations of racism

Prince William: Royals 'very much not a racist family'

Waiting times for hospital treatment have skyrocketed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Record 4.6m NHS patients waiting to start hospital treatment

People walk past by as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material (Binsar Bakkara/AP)

Indonesian volcano spews gas clouds as villagers keep distance
The Ophir checkpoint of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (Zachariah Hughes/AP)

Musher forced out of Iditarod sled dog race after testing positive for Covid
A man walks along an empty street at a village that was placed under lockdown due to the number of Covid-19 cases among residents in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Crackdown in Philippines after surge in coronavirus infections
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako pay their respects in fr

Japan marks 10th anniversary of quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory mayor candidate tells LBC he 'absolutely does not' regret Sarah Everard tweet

Tory mayor candidate tells LBC he 'absolutely does not' regret Sarah Everard tweet
A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home.

Caller unable to visit mother with dementia in care home feels 'like she has already died'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

Army vet: 'Prince Harry needs protection after risking his life for his country'

Army vet: 'Prince Harry deserves protection after risking his life for his country'
Actor Wendell Pierce told LBC that Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is "insignificant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC
Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London