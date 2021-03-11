Labour to target 1% NHS pay rise as it launches May elections campaign

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer plans to win over voters by focusing on the 1% NHS pay rise. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Labour will take aim at the controversial 1% pay rise for NHS staff as it launches its campaign for the May elections.

The party plans to unveil its campaign for the upcoming local and mayoral elections by demanding key workers are given "a proper pay rise" at a virtual event on Thursday.

Attacking the Conservatives, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer will criticise the "party that gives a 40% pay rise to Dominic Cummings, but a pay cut for our nurses" and declare that "a vote for Labour is a vote to support our nurses".

WATCH: Sir Keir Starmer clashes with Boris Johnson over nurses' pay at PMQs

The Government's move to recommend the low increase for NHS workers in England, despite their year-long toil during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been widely criticised by many - including former senior Conservative cabinet members.

Ministers have insisted that it is "what we can afford" due to the economic fallout from lockdown restrictions but unions continue to threaten strike action should ministers refuse to increase the pay offer.

Sir Keir will also stress "this is a different Labour Party, under new leadership" in attempting to highlight the distance between himself and Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party to a dismal general election defeat in 2019.

He has so far struggled to overturn the Tories' popularity since winning the Labour leadership in April last year but will hope focusing on nurses' pay will provide his campaign with some much-needed momentum.

The Labour leader is also expected to tell the virtual launch, alongside candidates and political leaders from across the UK, that the party's priorities are "securing the economy, protecting the NHS, rebuilding Britain".

READ MORE: NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens: staff had been in line for a higher pay rise

"So, if you want to support our nurses, to rebuild social care and to reward our key workers, then vote Labour. My mum was a nurse, my sister was a nurse, my wife works for the NHS," he is due to add.

"I know how tough this year has been for our NHS and I know that now, more than ever, is the time to give our key workers a proper pay rise.

"Every vote in this election is a chance to show the Conservatives that the British people value our NHS and our key workers so much more than this Government does."

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out against the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff. Picture: PA Images

On bouncing back from the economic shock caused by the pandemic, Sir Keir will declare the elections are "about how Britain recovers" and will accuse the Government of being "out of touch and out of ideas" while raising taxes on families.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued that he has tried to give NHS staff "as much as we possibly can", but the policy is seen as being deeply unpopular with voters.

With threats of industrial action and demonstrations planned across England, a poll at the weekend suggested 72% of the population think the rise is too low - including 58% of Tory voters.

However, polling has also highlighted the struggle Mr Starmer is facing, with national voting intentions consistently putting the Conservatives ahead of Labour as the party enjoys a fresh wave of support following the success of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout so far.

Voting on May 6 will include polls for district and county councils in England, police and crime commissioners and city mayors, including in London and Greater Manchester.

With Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly elections also taking place, Sir Keir will accuse Nicola Sturgeon's SNP of being "too busy fighting among themselves to fight for the Scottish people".

Campaigning during the pandemic will look different, with doorstep activism taking place under Covid-secure guidelines and voters being asked to take their own pens to the polls.

Conservative Party co-chairwoman Amanda Milling said: "Labour politicians are distracted from delivering on your priorities and more interested in playing political games than delivering good services.

"Only the Conservatives can be trusted to focus on your priorities with a proven record of keeping bills down and providing better local services."