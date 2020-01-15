Leamington Spa stabbing: One man dead and another seriously injured after knife attack

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a double stabbing in Leamington Spa.

Officers rushed to the scene on Tachbrook Road in the leafy town at 11am on Wednesday.

The first victim was confirmed dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to a nearby hospital’s major trauma centre.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and an air ambulance crew all attended the scene.

The road remains closed, while investigations continue, with police also checking CCTV at a nearby shop.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a stabbing involving two people on Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa at 10.58am this morning.

One man has died in a stabbing in Leamington Spa. Picture: LBC News

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"Ambulance staff arrived to find two patients, both men, who had sustained serious injuries.

"Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, one man was sadly confirmed deceased on scene.

"A second man received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff before being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to a major trauma centre for further emergency care."

Warwickshire Police added: "We are responding to a report of two people being stabbed in Tachbrook Road, Leamington Spa.

"One male has been declared dead at the scene and another taken to hospital."

Local resident Shauna Reilly walks her children to nursery via Tachbrook Road and said the route was shut by police following the stabbing.

"It's very worrying, things like this have happened too many times recently," said the 29-year-old.

"Scares the hell out of me. Hate my children being around all this horrible stuff."

Another resident, who declined to be named, said the area seemed to be quiet but that the latest events had left him feeling "scared".