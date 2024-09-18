Exclusive

Former Israeli PM says 20 deaths is 'not a disaster' after wave of blasts injure thousands and kill 26 across Lebanon

Ehud Barak did not admit Israeli responsibility for the blasts across Lebanon. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

The former Israeli Prime Minister has said that 20 deaths is "not a disaster" after 26 people - including two children - were killed in two waves of blasts across Lebanon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yesterday, pagers which were detonated killed 12 with a further 14 killed by exploding walkie-talkies today.

Almost 3,000 were taken to hospital with at least 300 injured today.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Wednesday, Ehud Barak said: "Even if some innocent people were killed, that's a pity.

"But unfortunately out of 5000 explosions, about 20 people killed. It's probably painful but that's not a disaster."

Ex-Israeli PM says 20 deaths is 'not a disaster' as wave of blasts injure thousands in Lebanon

Mr Barak also did not admit Israeli culpability for the blasts.

"Israel never took responsibility for this event, I can't add to this," he said.

He also added that the country doesn't have "any interest" in a full scale war with Hezbollah.

"I think that a lot of consideration about how to respond to Israel - Israel doesn't have any interest in a full scale war with Hezbollah..

"Neither side wants that... but there has been a continuation of.. direct fire into our cities and towns along the border for 10 months.

"As long as this does not stop...there will be an operation to put an end to it."

CCTV shows moment man's bag blows up in Lebanon during pager attack

Read more: At least nine killed and hundreds injured by exploding 'walkie-talkies' in second wave of blasts across Lebanon

Read more: ‘Israel hid small plastic explosives alongside Hezbollah pager batteries’ leaving 12 dead including two children

However, he did confirm that Israel may be looking to move its focus from the Gaza strip to Lebanon.

"After 11 months, too long, we are coming to an end of the war in the Gaza strip," he continued.

"Hamas are still there but they are basically destroyed.

He continued, "And because Hezbollah has been attacking Israeli forces for months now...

"So many Israelis have been displaced - so a long consideration of the weight of response to Hezbollah... who has not stopped attacking Israel.

"They initiated the continuation of the clash".

This video grab shows a walkie-talkie that was exploded inside a house, in Baalbek, east Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

People injured in the explosions across Lebanon are brought to hospital. Picture: Getty

Earlier, Israel's defence minister has declared the start of a "new phase" of war as the country turns its attention to the north.

Speaking to Israeli troops, Yoav Gallant did not mention the explosions in Lebanon.

But he said: "We are at the start of a new phase in the war - it requires courage, determination and perseverance."

Gallant did not confirm if Israel were responsible for the wave of explosions but praised the country's army and security agencies, saying "the results are very impressive".