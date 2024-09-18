Exclusive

Former Israeli PM says 20 deaths is 'not a disaster' after wave of blasts injure thousands and kill 26 across Lebanon

18 September 2024, 18:52 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 19:05

Ehud Barak
Ehud Barak did not admit Israeli responsibility for the blasts across Lebanon. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

The former Israeli Prime Minister has said that 20 deaths is "not a disaster" after 26 people - including two children - were killed in two waves of blasts across Lebanon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yesterday, pagers which were detonated killed 12 with a further 14 killed by exploding walkie-talkies today.

Almost 3,000 were taken to hospital with at least 300 injured today.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Wednesday, Ehud Barak said: "Even if some innocent people were killed, that's a pity.

"But unfortunately out of 5000 explosions, about 20 people killed. It's probably painful but that's not a disaster."

Ex-Israeli PM says 20 deaths is 'not a disaster' as wave of blasts injure thousands in Lebanon

Mr Barak also did not admit Israeli culpability for the blasts.

"Israel never took responsibility for this event, I can't add to this," he said.

He also added that the country doesn't have "any interest" in a full scale war with Hezbollah.

"I think that a lot of consideration about how to respond to Israel - Israel doesn't have any interest in a full scale war with Hezbollah..

"Neither side wants that... but there has been a continuation of.. direct fire into our cities and towns along the border for 10 months.

"As long as this does not stop...there will be an operation to put an end to it."

CCTV shows moment man's bag blows up in Lebanon during pager attack

Read more: At least nine killed and hundreds injured by exploding 'walkie-talkies' in second wave of blasts across Lebanon

Read more: ‘Israel hid small plastic explosives alongside Hezbollah pager batteries’ leaving 12 dead including two children

However, he did confirm that Israel may be looking to move its focus from the Gaza strip to Lebanon. 

"After 11 months, too long, we are coming to an end of the war in the Gaza strip," he continued.

"Hamas are still there but they are basically destroyed. 

He continued, "And because Hezbollah has been attacking Israeli forces for months now...

"So many Israelis have been displaced - so a long consideration of the weight of response to Hezbollah... who has not stopped attacking Israel.

"They initiated the continuation of the clash".

This video grab shows a walkie-talkie that was exploded inside a house, in Baalbek, east Lebanon
This video grab shows a walkie-talkie that was exploded inside a house, in Baalbek, east Lebanon. Picture: Alamy
People injured in the explosions across Lebanon are brought to hospital
People injured in the explosions across Lebanon are brought to hospital. Picture: Getty

Earlier, Israel's defence minister has declared the start of a "new phase" of war as the country turns its attention to the north.

Speaking to Israeli troops, Yoav Gallant did not mention the explosions in Lebanon.

But he said: "We are at the start of a new phase in the war - it requires courage, determination and perseverance."

Gallant did not confirm if Israel were responsible for the wave of explosions but praised the country's army and security agencies, saying "the results are very impressive".

Hezbollah members carry coffin of fighter killed on Tuesday after their handheld pagers exploded
Hezbollah members carry coffin of fighter killed on Tuesday after their handheld pagers exploded. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stop obsessing over officer numbers, Met chief pleads

Stop obsessing over officer numbers, Met chief pleads as he says budget ‘heading off a cliff’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaking on a TV show

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asks to be allowed to stay at home while awaiting trial

Has your local been named pub of the year?

Britain’s best pubs revealed - does your local make the list?

More communication devices have exploded in southern Lebanon and the capital Beirut.

Israel declares 'new phase' of war after exploding 'walkie talkies' cause second day of carnage across Lebanon

Hezbollah members' funeral

At least nine dead and 300 hurt in fresh wave of explosions across Lebanon

Clouds of smoke drift as fires rage on the hills around a town in northern Portugal

Firefighters stretched to the limit as wildfires rage out of control in Portugal

Flooded streets in Plav, in the Czech Republic

Rising rivers threaten southern Poland as flooding recedes elsewhere in Europe

Flooding in Dresden, Germany

EU warns flooding and wildfires show ‘climate breakdown fast becoming the norm’

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a shooting and a car was set alight in neighbouring villages in Hertfordshire

Murder probe underway after man shot dead and car set alight in neighbouring Hertfordshire villages

Sue Gray Attends The Covid Inquiry In Belfast

Starmer’s top aide Sue Gray ‘is paid more than PM’ and ‘said no when asked if her salary could be slightly lower’

Dali cargo ship wedged under the collapsed Baltimore bridge

US Justice Department sues ship owner over clear-up costs of collapsed bridge

Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono

British-educated entrepreneur denies making Hezbollah's explosive pagers that killed 12 and maimed thousands

The former BBC newsreader paid paedophile Williams over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images

Huw Edwards' sentence won't be reviewed despite claims of leniency, after he avoids jail for child abuse images

More communication devices have exploded in southern Lebanon and the capital Beirut.

At least nine killed and hundreds injured by exploding 'walkie-talkies' in second wave of blasts across Lebanon

Lynne Leyson was arrested on Monday after 16 months on the run

Farmer’s wife added to ‘most wanted’ list for drug dealing offences finally behind bars after 16 months on the run

US secretary of state Antony Blinken next to an American flag

Blinken expresses frustration at attacks he says threaten to ‘derail’ Gaza talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nick Read has stepped down from his role.

Post Office chief Nick Read resigns ahead of Horizon inquiry conclusion

A man walks past a destroyed Russian tank near a cathedral in Kyiv

Ukrainian drones strike major military depot in Russian town

JD Souther with singer and musician Alison Krauss

JD Souther, who wrote hit songs for the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, dies aged 78

Cinnamon the capybara has been sighted

Thrilling update in search for escaped capybara as Cinnamon sighted by drone

Squirrels caused chaos after hopping on board a Great Western Railway train

Train cancelled after squirrels board without tickets and 'refuse to leave'

The storm is set to hit at the end of the month

Exact date Britain set to be battered by 'monster' 800-mile storm as Atlantic jet stream sweeps in
Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being briefly detained at Krakow Airport in Poland

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk released after being detained in Polish airport

A close-up of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk in a shirt and suit

Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland

Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street that leads to a hospital

Exploding Hezbollah pagers in apparent Israeli attack ‘made by Hungarian firm’

Bernadette Spofforth has had the case against her dropped

Mother accused of sparking Southport riots by posting fake attacker name has police case dropped

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit