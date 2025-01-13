Woman and children taken to hospital after being hit by police car during pursuit

A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after being hit by a police car in Leicester. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after being hit by a police car during a pursuit with another car in Leicester.

The pedestrians were struck as an officer attempted to pursue a BMW that had failed to stop near the junction of Upperton Road and Narborough Road on Monday afternoon, Leicestershire Police said.

The force added paramedics assessed a woman in her 30s and two children - aged 10 - at the scene before they were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police believe the woman suffered a minor injury.

Investigations are under way to find the BMW - which had left the area.