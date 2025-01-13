Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Woman and children taken to hospital after being hit by police car during pursuit
13 January 2025, 23:39 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 23:40
A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after being hit by a police car during a pursuit with another car in Leicester.
The pedestrians were struck as an officer attempted to pursue a BMW that had failed to stop near the junction of Upperton Road and Narborough Road on Monday afternoon, Leicestershire Police said.
The force added paramedics assessed a woman in her 30s and two children - aged 10 - at the scene before they were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police believe the woman suffered a minor injury.
Investigations are under way to find the BMW - which had left the area.