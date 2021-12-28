Urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 12, who disappeared over a week ago

Leona Peach has been missing for over a week. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

By Sophie Barnett

Police in Devon have ramped up their search for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago and missed Christmas.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 12-year-old Leona Peach, who was last seen in Newton Abbot on Monday, December 20.

She was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot at around 9.15am and has missed Christmas.

Police believe she may have travelled to Bideford and have issued a fresh appeal for Leona to contact her family.

They have released a CCTV image of the schoolgirl, who is described as white and of a slim to medium build.

Police said she is approximately 4ft 9ins tall, has hazel-coloured eyes and has long light-brown hair which reaches the middle of her back.

She also has a bald patch above her right ear.

Leona is believed to be wearing grey/blue leggings or skinny trousers with a dark-coloured fur coat and flip flops. She was carrying a pink bag.

Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to locate Leona and we are asking members of the public to help us.

“We are supporting her friends and family and are appealing to Leona to contact home so that they know that she is safe and well.

“This time of year is especially important for families and we are keen to make sure that she is okay and would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family in Newton Abbot.

“Leona if you are reading this, we want you to know you are not in any trouble, please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe.”

If you have seen Leona, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21.