Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares TikTok tribute to late One Direction star - but later deletes it

9 December 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 9 December 2024, 11:31

Kate Cassidy posted a heartfelt tribute to her former partner Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Kate Cassidy has posted a heartfelt tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne, just weeks after his funeral - but later deleted it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 25-year-old social media influencer shared a compilation of unseen moments with her late partner from their two years together.

Liam tragically passed away at the age of 31 in October, following a fall from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His funeral was held in Buckinghamshire last month.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Kate shared sweet memories of their time together, captioning it simply with: "I love you."

Kate Cassidy attends funeral of singer Liam Payne
Kate Cassidy attending the funeral of singer Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

The post, which has since been deleted, featured clips set to Mazzy Star’s "Fade Into You," showing the couple laughing, hugging, and kissing in intimate moments from their travels.

One clip showed Liam lifting Kate in a tender gesture, while another captured them smiling together during a cozy cabin getaway.

Other moments included a ski trip and visits to a bowling alley, as well as intimate videos of them cuddling in bed and dancing in a bathroom.

Read more: Jay-Z breaks silence after being accused of raping girl, 13, with Diddy in bombshell legal claim

Read more: Taylor Swift kicks off final night of record-breaking Eras Tour as she takes stage in Vancouver

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy in Los Angeles back in the summer
Kate and Liam began their relationship in October 2022. Picture: Getty

Kate and Liam began their relationship in October 2022.

Before his tragic passing, they had traveled to Argentina to attend a concert by Niall Horan.

In her tribute, Kate revealed that they had been looking forward to taking their relationship to the next level.

She said: "A few weeks ago we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it.

It said: 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444. Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way that we planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel.

"I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me wherever I go. Forever yours, Katelyn, 444."

Harry Styles leaves following the funeral of former bandmate Liam Payne
Harry Styles leaves following the funeral of former bandmate Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Days before the singer’s death, Cassidy returned to their home in Miami on October 14, while Payne remained in Argentina to renew his US visa.

In a TikTok video shared shortly before the tragedy, she revealed she was feeling homesick after their planned five-day trip turned into two weeks.

Last month, Cassidy traveled to England to attend Payne’s funeral at St Mary’s Church in Amersham.

Cheryl leaves after attending the funeral service of Liam Payne
Cheryl leaves after attending the funeral service of Liam Payne. Picture: Getty
Pallbearers carry the coffin of former member of One Direction singer Liam Payne
Pallbearers carry the coffin of former member of One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Cheryl Cole, Payne's ex and the mother of his seven-year-old son Bear, was also in attendance alongside his One Direction bandmates Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Since then, three people have been charged in connection with his death.

In November, Argentine prosecutors charged the suspects with "abandonment of a person leading to death" and "supplying and facilitating narcotics use."

Emergency services had been called on the day Payne fell at the Casa Sur Hotel to a "guest who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and who had destroyed some objects in the room".

Fans mourn in front of the hotel where singer Liam Payne died
Fans mourn in front of the hotel where singer Liam Payne died. Picture: Alamy

A statement from prosecutors read: "Based on the evidence gathered and after analysing the various bodies of proceedings and numerous documentary annexes and the background of the case, prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea formally charged three people, requesting their questioning and arrest in a 180-page ruling presented last Friday to Judge Bruniard.

The statement added: "Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall".

Payne had struggled with alcoholism when he was at the height of his fame, telling a 2021 edition of The Diary Of A CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett, he reached "rock bottom" before going to rehab.

In 2023, he posted a video about being in an rehab facility in Louisiana, saying he had "got more of a grip on life".

Tributes left to Liam Payne in Wolverhampton
Tributes left to Liam Payne in Wolverhampton. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said that they miss Payne "terribly" after his death.

They said in a statement: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

