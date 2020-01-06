Live

Iran LIVE: No 10 dismisses Trump's 'war crime' threat to target Iranian cultural sites

Donald Trump defended his threat to target Iranian cultural sites. Picture: PA

Downing Street has distanced itself from US President Donald Trump's threat to target Iranian cultural sites as tensions rise in the Persian Gulf.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters that "there are international conventions in place that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage."

The comment came after Mr Johnson released a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling on all sides to ease tensions in the region.

The daughter of the assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike, warned America that it faces a "dark day" in revenge for his death while speaking at her father's funeral on Monday.

Thousands of mourners took to the streets of the Iranian capital, Tehran, where crowds could be heard chanting, "Death to America!"

FOLLOW OUR LIVE UPDATES HERE ...