Government appoints commissioners to run parts of Liverpool City Council for three years

24 March 2021, 14:08 | Updated: 24 March 2021, 14:28

The government will send commissioners to improve Liverpool City Council.
The government will send commissioners to improve Liverpool City Council. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The government plans to appoint commissioners to run parts of Liverpool City Council amid corruption allegations and the arrest of the elected mayor.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told MPs that he has planned for commissioners to help councillors improve the troubled authority by taking on "limited functions" for at least three years.

It follows an inspection, launched in December after mayor Joe Anderson was arrested and held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

Mr Anderson, 63, denies wrongdoing. Four others were also arrested and Merseyside Police said all suspects remain under investigation.

Labour has insisted the plan does not constitute a "Tory takeover" in a city that has low support for the Conservatives.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Jenrick said: "I am also proposing that the council will, under the oversight of the commissioners, prepare and implement an improvement plan."

He added: "As a whole, the report is unequivocal - that Liverpool City Council has failed in numerous respects to comply with its best value duty.

"It concludes that the council consistently failed to meet its statutory and managerial responsibilities and that the pervasive culture appeared to be rule avoidance.

"It further concludes that changes need to be radical, delivered at pace, and there was no confidence that the council itself would be able to implement these to any sensible timescale."

"There may also be further issues of which we are not yet aware, and the report is careful not to speak to matters that might compromise the ongoing police investigation."

The report was ordered after the five men were arrested.

Mr Anderson was arrested as part of Operation Aloft, Merseyside Police's investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool.

More to follow...

