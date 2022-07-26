Lloyds and Halifax to shut dozens of branches - find out if yours will close

A total of 48 Lloyds bank branches will close. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of another 66 branches.

The closures of 48 Lloyds Bank and 18 Halifax branches were revealed on Wednesday. They will happen between October and January next year.

So far this year Lloyds has announced plans to axe 150 branches across Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds, while the big banks have collectively announced more than 400 branch closures.

Lloyds said visits to branches have fallen by 60% in the last five years and by 85% in some locations.

It insisted all affected customers will be able to access a nearby cash machine or local post office.

Employees will be moved to another branch or part of the business, with no compulsory or voluntary redundancies.

Russell Galley, director of consumer relationships at Lloyds, said: "Our customers have more choice than ever in how they bank with us.

"As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85% over the last five years.

"Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we'll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places where they are well used."

Full list

Lloyds

Aldridge, West Midlands - 01/12/2022

Axminster, Devon - 02/11/2022

Barton-on-Humber, Lincolnshire - 02/11/2022

Belper, Derbyshire - 03/11/2022

Billericay, Essex - 10/11/2022

Birmingham, Edgbaston - 09/11/2022

Birmingham, Weoley Castle - 17/11/2022

Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire - 24/01/2023

Bromyard, Herefordshire - 24/10/2022

Caldicot, Monmouthshire - 16/01/2023

Catterick Garrison, Yorkshire - 26/10/2022

Cheadle, Greater Manchester - 31/10/2022

Cheddar, Somerset - 09/01/2023

Chigwell, Essex - 25/10/2022

Cinderford, Gloucestershire - 09/01/2023

Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire - 12/01/2023

Darlaston, West Midlands - 06/12/2022

Guisborough, Yorkshire - 08/12/2022

Helston, Cornwall - 24/01/2023

Holyhead, Anglesey - 23/01/2023

Immingham, Lincolnshire - 15/11/2022

Llandrindod Wells, Powys - 16/01/2023

London, Paternoster Square - 01/11/2022

London, Earl's Court Road - 08/11/2022

London, Leadenhall Street - 15/11/2022

London, Edgware Road - 21/11/2022

London, Nottinghill Gate - 22/11/2022

Looe, Cornwall - 25/01/2023

Lutterworth, Leicestershire - 27/10/2022

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire - 31/10/2022

Malvern Link, Worcestershire - 26/10/2022

New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire - 31/10/2022

New Romney, Kent - 07/11/2022

Palmers Green, Enfield - 27/10/2022

Purley, Croydon - 23/11/2022

Pwllheli, Gwynedd - 12/01/2023

Reading, Berkshire - 03/11/2022

Redruth, Cornwall - 26/10/2022

Rothbury, Northumberland - 17/11/2022

Sandbach, Cheshire - 05/12/2022

Sheffield, Intake - 03/11/2022

Sheffield, The Moor - 09/11/2022

Slaithwaite, Yorkshire - 26/01/2023

Tonbridge, Kent - 29/11/2022

Wallingford, Oxfordshire - 23/01/2023

Welshpool, Montgomeryshire - 26/01/2023

West Wickham, Bromley - 05/12/2022

Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire - 06/12/2022



Halifax