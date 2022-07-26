Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Lloyds and Halifax to shut dozens of branches - find out if yours will close
26 July 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 13:11
Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of another 66 branches.
The closures of 48 Lloyds Bank and 18 Halifax branches were revealed on Wednesday. They will happen between October and January next year.
So far this year Lloyds has announced plans to axe 150 branches across Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds, while the big banks have collectively announced more than 400 branch closures.
Lloyds said visits to branches have fallen by 60% in the last five years and by 85% in some locations.
It insisted all affected customers will be able to access a nearby cash machine or local post office.
Employees will be moved to another branch or part of the business, with no compulsory or voluntary redundancies.
Russell Galley, director of consumer relationships at Lloyds, said: "Our customers have more choice than ever in how they bank with us.
"As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85% over the last five years.
"Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we'll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places where they are well used."
Full list
Lloyds
- Aldridge, West Midlands - 01/12/2022
- Axminster, Devon - 02/11/2022
- Barton-on-Humber, Lincolnshire - 02/11/2022
- Belper, Derbyshire - 03/11/2022
- Billericay, Essex - 10/11/2022
- Birmingham, Edgbaston - 09/11/2022
- Birmingham, Weoley Castle - 17/11/2022
- Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire - 24/01/2023
- Bromyard, Herefordshire - 24/10/2022
- Caldicot, Monmouthshire - 16/01/2023
- Catterick Garrison, Yorkshire - 26/10/2022
- Cheadle, Greater Manchester - 31/10/2022
- Cheddar, Somerset - 09/01/2023
- Chigwell, Essex - 25/10/2022
- Cinderford, Gloucestershire - 09/01/2023
- Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire - 12/01/2023
- Darlaston, West Midlands - 06/12/2022
- Guisborough, Yorkshire - 08/12/2022
- Helston, Cornwall - 24/01/2023
- Holyhead, Anglesey - 23/01/2023
- Immingham, Lincolnshire - 15/11/2022
- Llandrindod Wells, Powys - 16/01/2023
- London, Paternoster Square - 01/11/2022
- London, Earl's Court Road - 08/11/2022
- London, Leadenhall Street - 15/11/2022
- London, Edgware Road - 21/11/2022
- London, Nottinghill Gate - 22/11/2022
- Looe, Cornwall - 25/01/2023
- Lutterworth, Leicestershire - 27/10/2022
- Lytham St Annes, Lancashire - 31/10/2022
- Malvern Link, Worcestershire - 26/10/2022
- New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire - 31/10/2022
- New Romney, Kent - 07/11/2022
- Palmers Green, Enfield - 27/10/2022
- Purley, Croydon - 23/11/2022
- Pwllheli, Gwynedd - 12/01/2023
- Reading, Berkshire - 03/11/2022
- Redruth, Cornwall - 26/10/2022
- Rothbury, Northumberland - 17/11/2022
- Sandbach, Cheshire - 05/12/2022
- Sheffield, Intake - 03/11/2022
- Sheffield, The Moor - 09/11/2022
- Slaithwaite, Yorkshire - 26/01/2023
- Tonbridge, Kent - 29/11/2022
- Wallingford, Oxfordshire - 23/01/2023
- Welshpool, Montgomeryshire - 26/01/2023
- West Wickham, Bromley - 05/12/2022
- Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire - 06/12/2022
Halifax
- Birmingham, Colmore Row - 25/01/2023
- Coleraine, Londonderry - 10/01/2023
- Dorking, Surrey - 22/11/2022
- Hitchin, Hertfordshire - 10/11/2022
- London, High Holborn - 16/11/2022
- London, Tottenham Court Road - 01/12/2022
- Mitcham, Merton - 22/11/2022
- Newry, Armagh and Down - 08/11/2022
- Rawtenstall, Lancashire - 24/11/2022
- Retford, Nottinghamshire - 28/11/2022
- Ripon, Yorkshire - 14/11/2022
- Ruislip, Hillingdon - 07/12/2022
- Stowmarket, Suffolk - 07/11/2022
- Stroud, Gloucestershire - 30/11/2022
- Tiverton, Devon - 29/11/2022
- Warminster, Wiltshire - 01/11/2022
- Whitchurch, Shropshire - 17/11/2022
- Windsor, Berkshire - 06/12/2022