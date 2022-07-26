Lloyds and Halifax to shut dozens of branches - find out if yours will close

26 July 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 13:11

A total of 48 Lloyds bank branches will close
A total of 48 Lloyds bank branches will close. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of another 66 branches.

The closures of 48 Lloyds Bank and 18 Halifax branches were revealed on Wednesday. They will happen between October and January next year.

So far this year Lloyds has announced plans to axe 150 branches across Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds, while the big banks have collectively announced more than 400 branch closures.

Lloyds said visits to branches have fallen by 60% in the last five years and by 85% in some locations.

It insisted all affected customers will be able to access a nearby cash machine or local post office.

Employees will be moved to another branch or part of the business, with no compulsory or voluntary redundancies.

Russell Galley, director of consumer relationships at Lloyds, said: "Our customers have more choice than ever in how they bank with us.

"As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85% over the last five years.

"Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we'll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places where they are well used."

Full list

Lloyds

  • Aldridge, West Midlands - 01/12/2022
  • Axminster, Devon - 02/11/2022
  • Barton-on-Humber, Lincolnshire - 02/11/2022
  • Belper, Derbyshire - 03/11/2022
  • Billericay, Essex - 10/11/2022
  • Birmingham, Edgbaston - 09/11/2022
  • Birmingham, Weoley Castle - 17/11/2022
  • Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire - 24/01/2023
  • Bromyard, Herefordshire - 24/10/2022
  • Caldicot, Monmouthshire - 16/01/2023
  • Catterick Garrison, Yorkshire - 26/10/2022
  • Cheadle, Greater Manchester - 31/10/2022
  • Cheddar, Somerset - 09/01/2023
  • Chigwell, Essex - 25/10/2022
  • Cinderford, Gloucestershire - 09/01/2023
  • Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire - 12/01/2023
  • Darlaston, West Midlands - 06/12/2022
  • Guisborough, Yorkshire - 08/12/2022
  • Helston, Cornwall - 24/01/2023
  • Holyhead, Anglesey - 23/01/2023
  • Immingham, Lincolnshire - 15/11/2022
  • Llandrindod Wells, Powys - 16/01/2023
  • London, Paternoster Square - 01/11/2022
  • London, Earl's Court Road - 08/11/2022
  • London, Leadenhall Street - 15/11/2022
  • London, Edgware Road - 21/11/2022
  • London, Nottinghill Gate - 22/11/2022
  • Looe, Cornwall - 25/01/2023
  • Lutterworth, Leicestershire - 27/10/2022
  • Lytham St Annes, Lancashire - 31/10/2022
  • Malvern Link, Worcestershire - 26/10/2022
  • New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire - 31/10/2022
  • New Romney, Kent - 07/11/2022
  • Palmers Green, Enfield - 27/10/2022
  • Purley, Croydon - 23/11/2022
  • Pwllheli, Gwynedd - 12/01/2023
  • Reading, Berkshire - 03/11/2022
  • Redruth, Cornwall - 26/10/2022
  • Rothbury, Northumberland - 17/11/2022
  • Sandbach, Cheshire - 05/12/2022
  • Sheffield, Intake - 03/11/2022
  • Sheffield, The Moor - 09/11/2022
  • Slaithwaite, Yorkshire - 26/01/2023
  • Tonbridge, Kent - 29/11/2022
  • Wallingford, Oxfordshire - 23/01/2023
  • Welshpool, Montgomeryshire - 26/01/2023
  • West Wickham, Bromley - 05/12/2022
  • Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire - 06/12/2022

Halifax

  • Birmingham, Colmore Row - 25/01/2023
  • Coleraine, Londonderry - 10/01/2023
  • Dorking, Surrey - 22/11/2022
  • Hitchin, Hertfordshire - 10/11/2022
  • London, High Holborn - 16/11/2022
  • London, Tottenham Court Road - 01/12/2022
  • Mitcham, Merton - 22/11/2022
  • Newry, Armagh and Down - 08/11/2022
  • Rawtenstall, Lancashire - 24/11/2022
  • Retford, Nottinghamshire - 28/11/2022
  • Ripon, Yorkshire - 14/11/2022
  • Ruislip, Hillingdon - 07/12/2022
  • Stowmarket, Suffolk - 07/11/2022
  • Stroud, Gloucestershire - 30/11/2022
  • Tiverton, Devon - 29/11/2022
  • Warminster, Wiltshire - 01/11/2022
  • Whitchurch, Shropshire - 17/11/2022
  • Windsor, Berkshire - 06/12/2022

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fury as Brits travelling to Spain forced to prove they have £85 to spend each day

Brexit fury: Tourists slam rule which requires Brits to have £85 to spend per day in Spain

A man died in a car crash while being pursued by police, after a woman's body was found in East Yorkshire

Murder suspect dies in police chase after woman’s body found at house

Russia has announced it will leave the international space station

Russia to quit International Space Station after 2024 as Kremlin plans to build rival

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Shamima Begum, who left the UK at the age of 15, has made a fresh plea to be allowed to return home.

Shamima Begum says she wants to be 'as British as possible' in new plea to return to UK

Simon Clarke has said Rishi Sunak appeared "extremely aggressive"

Rishi Sunak was 'extremely aggressive' as leadership debate began, minister says

John Holland-Kaye speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Heathrow boss blames TikTok fake injury craze for delays hindering disabled passengers

CEO of Heathrow Airport John Holland-Kaye spoke to LBC about delays at the west London site.

Heathrow boss blames delays on passengers with too many bags but getaway ‘going well’

Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday.

New map reveals full extent of rail misery as union workers prepare to strike tomorrow

Jack Fenton (right), 22, died in the horror helicopter accident on Monday in Athens.

British holidaymaker, 22, killed in helicopter accident in Greece ‘while taking photo’

Grand Parc Miribel Jonage

Man, 46, shot dead by elderly nudist ‘had been causing trouble on beach all morning’

The brutal debate saw Mr Sunak hit out at Ms Truss over tax plans

Clash of the Tories: Sunak and Truss spar over tax and Boris in brutal debate

Liz Truss has announced a series of measures aimed at preventing trade unions from causing disruption

Truss pledges to stop 'militant action' from trade unions 'paralysing' the economy

Boris does not want to step down as PM, a Tory peer has said.

Boris 'doesn't want to resign' and 'wishes he could carry on' as PM, says Tory peer

England facing August drought with hosepipe bans

England facing August drought with hosepipe bans as more 'very hot weather' expected

Goodfellas film star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies aged 83

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers remove debris following a Russian missile attack in Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

Romay Davis, 102, poses with a photo showing her during the Second World War, at her home in Montgomery, Alabama

102-year-old Second World War veteran from segregated mail unit honoured
Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

Trial of US basketball star Brittney Griner considers medicinal use of cannabis
Jack Harlow wearing a Lil Nas X shirt at the BET Awards on June 26 2022 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominations
The International Space Station over clear skies

Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024

Firefighters tackle a fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, above the village of Hrensko, Czech Republic

Hundreds of firefighters battle blazes in Germany and Czech Republic
The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany

German strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link in Lubmin, Germany

EU nears deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

Rugby ball in front of goal posts

Australian rugby league club’s pride jersey sparks player boycott

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos
90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip

90-year-old told to wait 14 hours outside for ambulance after breaking hip
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London