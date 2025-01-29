Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 136 more high street branches

Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of 136 branches across its three brands
Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of 136 branches across its three brands. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

Halifax branches will also be affected by the closure
Halifax branches will also be affected by the closure. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

A spokeswoman for the business said: "Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

"Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.

"Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub."

