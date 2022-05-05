Live

Local elections 2022 live: Polls shut as Britain makes call on Boris

By Will Taylor

Voters have cast their ballot papers in the 2022 local elections - deciding not just on who should run services in their area, but evaluating how Westminster is working for them.

Polls closed at 10pm with authorities across England, Wales and Scotland up for grabs between the parties.

They decide on crucial local services throughout Britain - but much of the talk in the build up to Thursday's vote has been on whether voters will punish Boris Johnson over Partygate.

The campaigning also had a backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine, which Conservatives have hoped to trumpet the Prime Minister's credentials over, as well as the cost-of-living crisis and inflation problems.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, is casting votes for the Assembly.

Among the councils to watch potentially flip from Tory to Labour are the London boroughs of Wandsworth, Barnet and Westminster. Follow below for more