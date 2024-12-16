Some local elections 'may not take place' next years as changes made but 'shadow councils' could be created

16 December 2024, 10:03

Minister refuses to rule out the cancellation of some local elections

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Some local elections next year may not go ahead as planned under the Government's plans for devolution as local authorities could be closed or merged, a minister has admitted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jim McMahon, local government minister, said he would set out the details of that this afternoon in Parliament when asked if all local county council and unitary authority elections due to take place in May would go ahead.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast he said: "At the moment, the assumption is that elections are going ahead. However, it's usual in a process of reorganisation, that when a council makes a request for reorganisation, that if there are elections taking place, to a council that essentially won't exist within the term of those elections, then you hold off the elections and you elect to a shadow body and the shadow body basically is a form of the new councils that will follow."

Some local authorities have already requested reorganisation, he said.

Asked if some local authorities would be closed or merged, he said: "That's the nature of reorganisation."

There will be a statutory consultation before any authorities are changed, he said.

"This is about local areas coming to government to say: 'We want to be part of this devolution agenda. We want reorganisation as part of that,'" he said.

He also said merging councils under the Government's devolution plans could save £2 billion, local government minister Jim McMahon has said.

There are only 21 counties still with a two-tier system of local government and many areas where regional mayors are working with local councils, he said during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

"Where we are looking at reorganisation is to reflect the reality, which is that there are efficiencies that can be made by bringing councils together that could amount to over £2 billion.

"And if it's a choice between £2 billion in the running cost of an organisation or £2 billion on frontline neighbourhood services, I would say that most of the public want that investment in the frontline."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

OnlyFans model who hurled milkshake over Nigel Farage avoids jail but must pay him compensation

Twelve people died from carbon monoxide poisoning above a restaurant in Gudauri

Horror at ski resort as 12 people including foreigners die in their bedrooms in carbon monoxide poisoning

Exclusive
'Complete rubbish!': Pub landlord sued by terrorist over 'deeply offensive' sign brands claim 'ridiculous'

'Complete rubbish!': Pub landlord sued by terrorist over 'deeply offensive' sign tells LBC claim is 'disturbing'

Israel Palestinians

Death toll in Gaza Strip from Israel-Hamas war tops 45,000, Palestinians say

A police officer stands guard as a health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan begins last anti-polio vaccination campaign of year after cases surge

Rescue workers clear an area in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities

France rushes help to Mayotte where hundreds died in Cyclone Chido

This photo shows an aerial view of the five-star Warwick Fiji resort on the Coral Coast, about 70 kilometers west of capital city Suva, on December 16, 2024. Fiji doctors have decided to discharge five of the seven patients

Fiji resort denies replacing drink ingredients as seven hospitalised in suspected mass poisoning

Indonesia Philippines Prisoner

Woman on death row in Indonesia to return home after almost 15 years in prison

Supporters for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally against his impeachment near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea

Impeached president avoids investigators as court case to decide fate begins

An Israeli bulldozer maneuvers on the buffer zone near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, viewed from the town of Majdal Shams

Israeli airstrikes hit missile warehouses in Syria, war monitor says

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Oscar Pistorius is reportedly dating a new woman.

Oscar Pistorius has 'new girlfriend' as disgraced Paralympian dates family friend after prison release

Convicted terrorist sues pub landlord over 'deeply offensive' saracen's head sign over claims it 'scares him'

Terrorist sues pub landlord over 'deeply offensive' Saracen's Head sign claiming the image 'scares him'

Indian Tabla musician Zakir Hussain laughs during a press conference to announce a musical concert in Mumbai, India

Renowned Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain dies at 73

Michelle Sadio, 46, was shot dead

Pictured: Woman killed in London ‘church wake drive-by’ as hunt for gunman continues

Exclusive
Bodies of stillborn babies were put in ‘makeshift coffins’ and stored overnight in a 'dirty old shed'.

Stillborn babies stored in 'dirty old sheds' former gravedigger reveals, after 89,000 bodies unearthed in mass graves

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel dropped a so-called 'earthquake bomb' on Syria on Sunday.

WATCH: Israel drops 'earthquake bomb so big it registered on the Richter scale' on Syria

Pints of Guinness stout beer, Ireland, British Isles, Europe

Guinness stocks 'run dry' as pubs use 'ration cards' to limit purchases

A sale of Royal Mail has reportedly been approved

Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky ‘approved’ by government

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German chancellor faces confidence vote on first step to election

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner Visit Construction Site In Cambridgeshire

Angela Rayner to give mayors the power to stop planning delays as Labour continues war on nimbys
President Office via the YoSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows

Investigators request impeached president appear for questioning

Egham, Surrey, UK. 23rd December, 2022. As predicted the M25 was already very busy mid afternoon today between junctions 13

Drivers urged not to travel at peak times during 'record' breaking Christmas getaway

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' from Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal
Bola Tinubu

West Africa bloc approves exit timeline for three coup-hit member states

Palestinians mourn over the bodies of civil defence workers

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill children and a journalist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence and promises she 'won't let Andrew down' amid 'Chinese spy' probe
The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him
c

'Chinese spy' was 'invited' to Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew - as calls grow for identity to be revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News