Man tries to push woman in front of Leicester Square tube station in attempted murder

A man tried to push a woman in front of a train at Leicester Square tube station, in an incident police are treating as attempted murder.

The woman was waiting on the platform at around 3:30 pm on Monday, November 6, when she spotted the man arguing with an elderly man.

The man grabbed the woman and began dragging her. She briefly broke away from him, but as a train approached, he grabbed her again and began pushing her towards the tracks.

Two other passengers then intervened and rescued the woman, before the man boarded the train.

British Transport Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

In an appeal for witnesses, the police said: "The suspect is described as a male believed to be in his late 20s with a muscular build, wearing a beige scarf over his head and a short puffer jacket.

"If you were one of the people who intervened or someone who witnessed the incident, please contact British Transport Police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information on the attempted murder can contact the BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 455 of 06/11/2023.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.