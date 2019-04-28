Barbara Windsor's Husband Gives Heartfelt Thanks To Steve Allen After London Marathon

Barbara Windsor's husband gives a heartfelt thank you to Steve Allen for his support after completing the London Marathon.

Scott Mitchell and Barbara Windsor have been friends with Steve Allen for years, and after finishing the marathon Scott gave a warm thank you to the LBC presenter.

He told LBC that running the marathon was "just absolutely amazing", adding was "incredibly painful at times but exhilarating at the same time".

"And Steve Allen in particular, thank you so much for all your support."

Scott Mitchell appeared on Steve Allen's In Conversation With in March, and Steve got very emotional as Scott talked of what life is like as Barbara lives with Alzheimer's Disease.

- Steve Allen In Tears As Barbara Windsor's Husband Tells Of Her Dementia

Team Barbara's Revolutionaries Jamie Borthwick, Jake Wood, Kellie Shirley, Tanya Franks, Scott Mitchell, Emma Barton, Natalie Cassidy and Adam Woodyatt before running the London Marathon. Picture: PA

Scott said: "The crowd was absolutely incredible and they just carry you around.

"From the minute you start they are shouting your name."

Eastenders actress Tanya Franks said: "I don't think we would have got around as we have, in the time we have, without the crowds because they just spur you on just when you're beginning to think 'can I?', and they just shout your name and you go again and it's amazing, unbelievable."

The Eastenders team, Team Barbara's Revolutionaries, decided to run for Dementia Revolution shortly after Scott went public with Barbara's diagnosis.

He said: "She has bad times of confusion, there is still incredible moments of Barbara there.

"We still have a great laugh and when she's cracking a joke, her timing is absolutely spot on.

"But of course that is mixed with some very difficult moments and some very traumatic moments to watch, because when they get confused and they can't place where they are, that is a really horrible place to be."