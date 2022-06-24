London Underground faces summer of strikes as Tube workers vote for walkouts

24 June 2022, 12:29

Londoners face more Tube strikes
Londoners face more Tube strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

London Underground workers threatened a new wave of summer strikes in an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

As millions of hard-pressed travellers endured another day of disruption due to this week's train strike, members of the RMT voted 'yes' in a ballot over prolonging their ongoing campaign for job security.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union have taken strike action on the Tube in recent weeks, including a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday.

This was on top of the separate RMT strike against Network Rail and 13 train operators across the UK that took place on Tuesday and yesterday with another walkout due tomorrow.

By law, the RMT had to reballot its members on the Underground, with the union saying there was a 'decisive' result in favour with more than 90 per cent of those who voted backing industrial action on a 53.1 per cent turnout.

No new strike dates have been set, but they will be decided by the union's executive in due course –increasing the threat of disruption to services over the summer amid growing disputes across the industry. 

RMT leader Mick Lynch on a picket line this week
RMT leader Mick Lynch on a picket line this week. Picture: Alamy
Locked underground station
Locked underground station. Picture: Alamy

It comes as another union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), served notice to ballot its members at Greater Anglia for strike action and action short of strike over pay, conditions and job security.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch confirmed that the union would "take a pause next week and consider everything", adding that a strike by managers involved with the TSSA could see more workers enter the dispute.

Read More: Rail strike to go ahead: Bitter row erupts as latest round of talks breaks down

Read More: Union slammed over outdated rail practices where 'nine workers are needed to change plug'

Meanwhile there were slim hopes today that future Tube strikes could be averted - following four walkouts in the past three months - after Sadiq Khan suggested that he accepted the union's demands not to cut pensions.

The London Mayor said he was "not persuaded" that "final salary" pension scheme run by Transport for London, which cost the operator £401million in contributions last year, should have its benefits altered.

The pensions issue is a major concern to the RMT along with pay rises and a cut of 600 station staff jobs. The union has already walked out on the Tube in recent months on March 1 and 3 and June 6, as well as on Tuesday.

But Conservative London Assembly member Keith Prince said: "It's disgraceful if Sadiq Khan decides he'd prefer to cut bus routes and other TfL services than save £182 million per year by reforming TfL pensions."

It comes after TfL received a three-week extension to its current Government Covid bailout.

Speaking about the prospect of future Tube strikes and the latest ballot, Mr Lynch said: "This is a fantastic result for our members and proves that the arguments RMT has been making is endorsed by Tube workers.

"Transport for London (TfL) and the Mayor of London need to seriously re-think their plans for hundreds of job cuts and trying to take hard-earned pensions from workers who serve the people of London on a daily basis. We are acutely aware of the funding cuts being foisted on TfL by the Westminster government.

"However, Mayor Sadiq Khan needs to mount a serious campaign for the people of London, to get the capital city the funding it deserves for its public transport. He should not be trying to sacrifice our members' pensions and jobs to fit within budget restraints laid down by (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson."

But Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "We are disappointed that the RMT has achieved a mandate for further strike action. As a result of the pandemic and its impact on TfL finances, we have to become more efficient.

"To continue delivering for London and supporting our staff, we have worked with trade unions and staff over the past year to develop plans to adapt to these challenges.'

"There are no proposals to change pensions or terms and conditions and our proposals will ensure any reduction in roles is achieved through vacancy management, in line with our no compulsory redundancy agreement. We're calling on the RMT to continue working with us."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James Watson has been jailed for 15 years for Rikki Neave's murder

Murderer who lured tragic Rikki Neave, 6, to his death jailed for 15 years

Primark in Romford

Two-week-old baby plunges down escalator in front of shoppers in Primark

The Met police is being investigated for seven more strip searches carried out on children

Watchdog to investigate 7 more instances of Met strip searching children as young as 14

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were all smiles at a meeting in Rwanda.

Smile for the cameras: Charles and Boris meet face-to-face amid 'Rwanda row'

The Government's new tool helps you find out how much National Insurance you will pay.

Will you pay less tax? Online calculator reveals if you'll be better off after NI changes

Allies rally round Boris in the wake of by-election humiliation

Allies battle to keep Boris afloat as PM goes swimming in wake of by-election humiliation

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Anas Sarwar claims Boris Johnson's by-election losses undermine SNP's independence drive

Katie Price has avoided jail after breaching a five-year restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Katie Price dodges jail after breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

Anita Alvarez fainted underwater during a competition and was rescued by her coach

'Uh oh, I don't feel great': Drowning swimmer breaks silence after coach's dramatic rescue

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak on a visit to Aberdeen.

Sunak denies 'syphoning' oil and gas profits to 'bankroll' Treasury plans

Queen back riding

Queen back riding again nine months after being told to quit

Nick Ferrari grilled Priti Patel on her Rwanda migrant plan.

Rwanda migrant plan is not 'appalling' but 'should be a deterrent', Priti Patel tells LBC

Priti Patel has defended the government's record after crippling by-election results

'We've done incredibly well': Priti says govt will 'crack on' despite by-election wipeout

The alleged dating profile pictures.

Wife, 22, learns 'husband' is a woman despite 'intimate' relationship

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cop26 – Glasgow

UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ due to global food shortage

Spain Morocco Migrants

130 migrants breach border between Morocco and Spanish enclave
Italy Pompeii Turtle

Remains of pregnant tortoise shed light on Pompeii’s destruction
Afghanistan Earthquake

Aftershock hits eastern Afghanistan after quake death toll rises to 1,150
Norway Bow and Arrow attack

Norwegian sentenced to psychiatric care after bow-and-arrow murders
The sculpture of prominent Italian poet Dante Alighieri is protected by sandbags, on Vladimir’s Hill in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian army to retreat from battered city to avoid encirclement
Wallyford crash

Lorry crash in East Lothian sees part of east coast mainline closed
Afghans pray for relatives killed in the earthquake at a burial site in Gayan village, Paktika province

Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 1,150 people
A demonstrator hurls a tear gas canister back at police during protests against the government of President Guillermo Lasso and rising fuel prices in Quito, Ecuador

One dead and dozens hurt on 12th day of protesting in Ecuador
Chuck Kabacinski participates in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington

US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London