Londoners set to fork out nearly 5% more for Tube fares next year as Sadiq Khan announces hike

Sadiq Khan, left, has announced that Tube and rail fares will surge by nearly 5% more on average next year. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Londoners are to pay nearly 5% more for Tube and rail travel from March 2025, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced.

The hike will come into effect from March 2 2025. The rise is in line with national rail fare hikes across the country. Daily caps will surge by between 40p and 70p depending on what zones are travelled through.

Transport for London (TfL) said the Tube and train fare hikes are just on average, with some prices going up by more than that amount and others by less due to the need to round them.

It means that next year a single pay-as-you-go fare in zone 1 will rise by 10p from its current price of £2.80.

The 40p rise in the daily cap for a person travelling in zones 1 and 2 only will use the price to £8.90 per day. Someone going between zones 1 and 3 will fork out a maximum of £10.50 daily, a 50p hike.

Zip photocards, the 18+ student photocards, the 18-25 Carer leavers pass and the 60+ London photocard will remain unchanged, meaning free or discounted transport for eligible Londoners will remain in place.

Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh made fare hikes a condition of the £485 million funding settlement that Transport for London (TfL) got from the government. Picture: Getty

This comes after the government wrote to the Khan following its October Budget to warn it expected TfL Tube and rail fares to rise in line with national fares so it can invest in major infrastructure projects.

Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh made fare hikes a condition of the £485 million funding settlement that TfL got from the government.

Khan said in a statement: “Following the Government’s budget, ministers made clear that to secure national funding for key transport projects in the future, TfL Tube and rail fares would need to increase in line with national rail fares.

“Vital national government funding will allow us to progress exciting future projects, such as Superloop 2 and more upgrades to the Tube network, as we continue building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the mayor has also announced that he will freeze bus and tram fares next year in an attempt to boost ridership and keep fares affordable.

It means Londoners will pay the same fares they have been paying since March 2023.

He said: “Londoners know from my record that wherever possible I've made TfL fares more affordable and fairer for Londoners - whether through the introduction of the Hopper bus fare or freezing TfL fares for five years as Mayor.

“I’m really pleased to announce that I’ll be freezing bus and tram fares yet again next year, making it the sixth time since 2016.

“More Londoners use the bus than any other form of public transport, and it will particularly benefit those on the lowest incomes.”

While tube strikes scheduled for November were called off after a pay dispute was settled between Tfl and Aslef Union, around 300 ticket inspectors are striking over the next two weeks.

Staff from the Compliance, Policing, Operations and Security Directorate (CPOS) are protesting what they call “an unacceptable pay deal”.