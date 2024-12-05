Exclusive

Astonishing moment have-a-go hero fights off knife-wielding robber with cardboard tube

5 December 2024, 07:01 | Updated: 5 December 2024, 07:10

The 'have a go hero' tackling the thief
The 'have a go hero' tackling the thief. Picture: Supplied

By Alex Taylor-Brown

This is the astonishing moment when a 'have-a-go hero' shopkeeper confronted a knife-wielding robber with a tube of cardboard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footage, taken in Dewsbury and shared exclusively with LBC, shows the man vandalising the shop in order to get to the till, throwing it on the floor. One man comes from the back and hits the assailant with a fire extinguisher. The robber can be heard shouting “I’ll stab you” a number of times.

That man, 38 year old Steven Lynn, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery on Tuesday (3 December) and will be sentenced in January.

The shop owner, who also did not want to be named, explains, “He jumped over to grab the till. The young woman who was behind the counter ran away and one of the other men who works here tried to challenge him. He couldn’t take much but he smashed our terminal and till. It’s scary. It’s additional pressure on me. When it comes to business, you need to be economical but I can’t employ too many people just for safety reasons.”

The owner says he’s also seen instances where the police have become the target for responding to call outs.

Read more: Britain's most prolific female shoplifter banned from stores across North East after racking up 171 convictions

Read more: Manhunt in New York after boss of America’s biggest health insurer gunned down outside hotel in ‘targeted attack’

The shop thief was confronted
The shop thief was confronted. Picture: Supplied

“Last year, a female officer came and parked her car on the corner. Two schoolboys took a big stone and dropped it on the windscreen and smashed it. When the police are too frightened to come out of their vehicles, it’s too difficult for us to tackle", he told LBC.

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, has become a hotbed of anti-social behaviour with masked teenagers running around with knives and machetes, fireworks being thrown at police cars and the local corner shop being robbed and vandalised.

Residents say police do respond, but it’s often not enough.

“There was an incident with a machete, where a member of the public managed to stop the guy. Police retrieved some kind of knife.” one resident, who didn’t want to be named, told LBC. “There have been weekends where there have been machetes, guys running around with balaclavas on. I’m not talking one offs, this a couple of times this has happened.

“On Halloween, the police were called and the group started throwing fireworks at them, so police left. I get that from their point of view, because they’ve got families to think about. When it’s one female officer coming out to more than 20 youths, it is intimidating. But as a community it doesn’t give us much reassurance.”

The thief trying to get behind the till
The thief trying to get behind the till. Picture: Supplied

The Prime Minister will make “safer streets” a priority in his Plan for Change later today. Five months on from Labour’s election win, Sir Keir Starmer is setting out what’s being described as “ambitious milestones for change.” The government are promising “extra bobbies on the beat” and a contactable police officer in every neighbourhood.

Figures show police forces in England and Wales received 891,236 crime reports of anti-social behaviour in 2024, a slight decrease of 7% from the year before.

Some of the residents didn’t want to speak to us in fear of any retaliation from the youths. One couple with a young daughter have even sold their home because they’ve been targeted so much.

Sue lives in this particular area that’s been blighted by this anti-social behaviour.

She said, “I’ve got CCTV of children running around with machetes. This was around 9.30am. It’s very intimidating just going to the shop. They’re the same group who like to throw fireworks at other people. I think the only people who can solve it are the police, possibly the council by giving the kids something to do. There should be more Youth Clubs.”

An IFS report calculates 30% of Youth Clubs closed across the country between 2010 and 2019, leading to 10 to 17 year olds becoming 14% more likely to get involved in crime.

The confrontation
The confrontation. Picture: Supplied

Carmen Villa is behind the report and told LBC, “Young people affected by the closure of youth services were more likely to be involved in crime. Youth services is an area that is not protected. Local authorities do have a statutory duty to provide these services but there are no strict guidelines, no set quotas or specifications on how they should provide those services.”

In a statement, Inspector Liz Lockwood of West Yorkshire Police said, “We are aware of recent concerns expressed regarding anti-social behaviour in Dewsbury. We have not recorded any recent increase in ASB style offending in that location so I would very much encourage anyone who has information or concerns to contact us so we can investigate.

“I recently met with residents at one of our regular Police and Community Together meetings to update them on the current crime picture in Dewsbury and made a similar appeal there. We very much base our policing as an NPT on the priorities of the communities we serve and I can promise we will investigate and take action to address ongoing issues and criminality.”

But not everyone agrees with what the police are saying. One resident said, “People here at the meeting said that they’d been reporting things to the police, but police then said, ‘we haven’t got that logged.’ How can you have officers coming out to obtain CCTV footage from people’s houses or the local shop and then say it’s not logged? Why else would officers be retrieving that information?”

Dewsbury
Dewsbury. Picture: Alamy

Last month, the Home Secretary, whose constituency is 20 miles from Dewsbury, announced plans for ‘Respect Orders’ which would give police and councils powers to ban persistent offenders from town centres, parks and high streets where they’ve caused problems.

Yvette Cooper says it will target “hooligans who wreak havoc on local communities.” During the election campaign, Labour promised 13,000 police officers and community support officers working in neighbourhoods in England and Wales, which would involve hiring an extra 7,000 people.

In a speech later today, Starmer is expected to promise a named, contactable police officer for each neighborhood in England and Wales as part of the policing reforms.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Man charged over Newcastle house explosion which killed man and 7-year-old boy

Breaking
Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin handed year suspension competition following horse whipping controversy

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin handed year suspension from competition over horse whipping controversy

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Train operator Avanti West Coast has launched a low-alcohol beer to reduce the number of drunken passengers having accidents during the festive period.

Train operator Avanti launches low-alcohol beer to 'reduce drunken accidents during the festive period'

Narges Mohammadi

Iran frees jailed Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi for 21 days on medical grounds

Bitcoin hits record high of $100,000 as Trump picks cryptocurrency fan to head financial watchdog

Bitcoin hits record high of $100,000 as Trump picks cryptocurrency backer to head financial watchdog

Exclusive
Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson

Chief prosecutor 'sorry' to victims of crime as delays 'worse than I've ever known'

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s parliament impeaches four officials as presidential vote looms

US Bitcoin $100K

Bitcoin passes 100,000 dollars for first time

Mounjaro

Millions of obese people to be refused 'King Kong of weight loss drugs' on NHS as they face 12-year wait for rollout

UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Police hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare’s boss in Manhattan

South Korea

South Korea’s Yoon replaces defence chief ahead of impeachment vote

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Suspected gunman pictured in Starbucks minutes before CEO gunned down outside New York hotel

Israel Palestinians Amnesty

Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales.

'People scared to walk the streets,’ PM says as he announces contactable police officers for every neighbourhood
US and Chinese flags flying next to each other

Telecom firms and dozens of countries hit by Chinese hacking – White House

Police tape at the scene of Brian Thompson's shooting

Healthcare boss shot dead in ‘brazen and targeted attack’, police say

The world is entering its "third nuclear age", the head of the armed forces has warned.

Britain faces 'dawn of the third nuclear age', head of UK armed forces warns

Tui Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

TUI forced to cancel slew of Christmas holidays at short notice

Trump attends his Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump asks Georgia court to dismiss criminal charges over election interference

The LPGA has announced new gender policies about transgender golfers

LPGA Tour makes shock change to rules on trans golfers, banning male-born players from women’s events
Michel Barnier looking despondent

Barnier ousted as France’s prime minister after losing vote of no confidence

A poster showing President Joe Biden and Angola’s President Joao Lourenco

Biden pledges £472m for rail project to improve access to Africa’s minerals

Palestinians carry the body of victim of an overnight Israeli strike, during a funeral

Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, health official says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News