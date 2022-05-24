Long-awaited Elizabeth line to finally open today with Londoners set to 'reap the rewards'

24 May 2022, 00:02 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 00:04

Services on the Elizabeth line begin at 6.30am
Services on the Elizabeth line begin at 6.30am. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The delayed and overbudget Elizabeth line will finally open today, with services beginning at 6.30am.

Large numbers of transport enthusiasts are expected to be on the first departures.

The new line will boost capacity and cut journey times for east-west travel across the capital.

READ MORE: Smiling Queen arrives at Chelsea Flower Show in buggy amid ongoing mobility issues

READ MORE: Boris Johnson pictured raising a glass at Downing Street party during lockdown

It stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport in west London to Abbey Wood in south-east London and Shenfield in Essex.

The line is supporting 55,000 jobs, 1,000 apprenticeships and is forecast to boost the economy by £42 billion, according to the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the whole country will "reap the rewards".

He said: "As the Elizabeth line opens to the public, we know it's not just Londoners that will reap the rewards, but the whole country - because better transport grows the economy, levels up opportunity and creates jobs."

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, echoed the PM's sentiments, saying the line's opening would "provide a crucial economic boost to the whole country".

Mr Khan, who is due to be on the first train from Paddington on Tuesday, said: "Today is a historic day as the Elizabeth line opens to passengers. This is a huge moment, not just for London but the entire country, particularly in this special Jubilee year.

"This brand new line is the most significant addition to our transport network in decades.

"It will add billions to our economy and is set to serve up to 200 million passengers each year. I'm sure passengers will enjoy the modern trains, beautiful step-free stations and the reduced journey times across the capital and the South East.

"The Elizabeth line is much more than just a new railway, it will provide a crucial economic boost to the whole country and help to turbo-charge our recovery from the pandemic."

The line will begin operating in three separate sections, which are expected to be integrated in the autumn.

A map of the new Elizabeth line
A map of the new Elizabeth line. Picture: Alamy

The new central section, built by the Crossrail project, runs through tunnels from Paddington in west London to Abbey Wood.

Transport for London estimates that annual passenger numbers will reach 170 million by 2026.

The line will initially be closed on Sundays, apart from during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, to allow further testing and software updates to take place.

Crossrail suffered numerous issues including construction difficulties and complications installing signalling systems.

It was due to be completed in December 2018 and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

The final total cost has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

The line is named in honour of the Queen, who visited Paddington station last week to celebrate the completion of Crossrail.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The mother of a mixed-race teenager has slammed the Met police for strip searching her teen daughter

Met officers 'cut underwear off menstruating autistic mixed-race girl, 14, during strip search'
MPs have demanded the resignation of Sir Philip Barton over the "appalling mismanagement" of the Kabul evacuation

Govt blasted for 'disaster' Kabul withdrawal and 'betrayal' of allies in scathing report

Amber Heard may have lost as much as $50m in earnings after divorce

Amber Heard 'lost $50m' after divorce to Depp as Kate Moss prepares to give evidence

Man, 62, dies after being mauled by dog at house in Wales

Man, 62, dies after being mauled by dog at house in Wales

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher.

'Your child is a boy or girl': Tory MP says parents should 'not give in' to trans kids

Five children have been taken to hospital after they were struck by a bus outside of a secondary school in Wales

Five children rushed to hospital after being hit by bus outside school

Former Met deputy says Met 'didn't want to upset No10' with Partygate investigations

Partygate probe wasn't thorough as police didn't want to upset No10, says ex-Met chief

Andrew Marr believes "there may be trouble ahead" in Westminster

Andrew Marr: There may be trouble ahead as the PM and his enemies await Sue Gray's report

The Queen arrived in a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Smiling Queen arrives at Chelsea Flower Show in buggy amid ongoing mobility issues

TV Chef Ainsley Harriott at Chelsea Flower Show.

Ainsley Harriott saves drowning sister after she falls into pond at Chelsea Flower Show

The blaze in Chapel Street broke out on Sunday morning

Ten puppies and two dogs killed after fire engulfs a cannabis farm flat

There are now 57 cases of monkeypox in the UK

Number of monkeypox cases in England triples to 56 as Scotland confirms first case

Boris Johnson pictured raising a glass at a Downing Street party on November 13 2020.

Boris Johnson pictured raising a glass at Downing Street party during lockdown

Fourteen security staff at Croydon University Hospital have been arrested after they allegedly "roughed up" members of the public.

Fourteen hospital security staff arrested after 'roughing up' public

Imran Ahmad Khan has been jailed for 18 months

Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting boy

Sue Gray's Partygate report is expected to be published in the coming days

No 10 admits it initiated controversial meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Latest News

See more Latest News

Monkeypox

Monkeypox outbreak ‘may have been sparked by sex at raves’

Shark

Jaws extra is named police chief on island where blockbuster was partly filmed
Damage in Donetsk

‘Ashamed’ Russian diplomat quits over Putin’s ‘intolerable’ war
Russian Sgt Vadim Shishimarin stands in court

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial

Former Pennsylvania attorney general Kathleen Kane, centre, is led to court

Former state attorney general sent for treatment after probation violation
A man navigates his wheelchair on a street during a sand storm in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday May 23 2022

More hardship as new sandstorm engulfs parts of Middle East

Grant Williams, left centre, is embraced by his lawyer Irving Cohen after his murder conviction is vacated

New York City to pay millions to man wrongly convicted of 1996 murder
Children are silhouetted against a pond at a park

Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

Robert Golob

Slovenia names liberal leader Robert Golob as PM designate

David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme

World Food Programme chief urges billionaires like Musk and Bezos ‘to step up’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer
Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot
'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes
Cross Question 23/05

Cross Question 23/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis
'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban
'I don't like things being banned!'

'I don't like things being banned!': Anne Robinson says wolf whistling shouldn't be made illegal
Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue

Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue
'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey clashes with RMT unionist over Jubilee tube strike

'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey grills RMT unionist on Jubilee tube strike
Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police