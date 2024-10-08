Colleagues of killer nurse Lucy Letby ‘bullied by senior staff’ after raising concerns

Colleagues of killer nurse Lucy Letby ‘bullied by senior staff’ after raising concerns. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A consultant working at the hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby killed seven babies has revealed concerns over the nurse's behaviour were “initially ignored" with accusers "actively bullied”, an inquiry has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking at an inquiry into the children's' deaths on Monday, a doctor, known only as Dr ZA for legal reasons, recalled “very clearly” a meeting on January 26, 2017, between the consultants and the executive directors’ group.

She told the inquiry: “There was a very adversarial atmosphere from the moment we first entered the room.

“The senior management, all of them, seemed to be speaking with the same tone and it very much seemed like we had been called into the headmaster’s office like naughty schoolchildren.

Lucy Letby, widely considered to be Britain’s most prolific killer of children, is currently serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others between June 2015 and June 2016.

It comes as Letby prepares to bring an appeal against her conviction for attempted murder which was handed down in July.

Chair of the inquiry Lady Justice Thirlwall at Liverpool Town Hall, ahead of hearings into the murders and attempted murders of babies by nurse Lucy Letby. The inquiry will examine how the nurse was able to murder babies. Picture: Alamy

The appeal hearing is set take place on October 24.

The evidence forms part of The Thirlwall inquiry into events that took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

The inquiry, chaired by Lady Justice Thirlwall at Liverpool Town Hall, will examine how the nurse was able to murder babies on the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit.

Giving evidence, Dr ZA added: “When raising concerns, we were initially ignored then later actively bullied and victimised."

As part of the enquiry, a number of consultants and medical professionals working at the hospital during the nurse's time there gave evidence.

Another doctor at the hospital, referred to as Dr U, said that he was “misled” by Letby and felt “manipulated” into providing support to the killer nurse.

Read more: ‘Outpouring of comments’ about killer nurse Lucy Letty’s convictions ‘distressing for victims’ parents,’ inquiry hears

Read more: Child serial killer Lucy Letby will challenge latest conviction in court next month

The inquiry was shown personal messages between Dr U and the nurse Letby, which show the consultant telling Letby there is “nothing to worry about”, regarding inquiries from senior doctors.

Lucy Letby, Undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary of nurse Lucy Letby. The British neonatal nurse has been found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others. Picture: Alamy

The enquiries in question concerned the rate of deaths on the ward.

“If anybody says anything to you about not being good enough or performing adequately I want you to promise me that you’ll give my details to provide a statement,” a further message read.

It follows comments from The chair of the Lucy Letby inquiry says those raising doubts about the former nurse's conviction have caused "enormous additional distress" to the parents.

Lady Justice Thirlwall told the hearing the speculation is coming from people who were not at the trial.

Some claim that Letby's verdict is reliant on faulty evidence and have cast doubt on the safety of her conviction.