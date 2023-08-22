Inside the humble home where Lucy Letby lived as she went on baby-killing spree at Countess of Chester Hospital

The house where killer nurse Lucy Letby was arrested contained crucial clues used to jail the baby murderer for life.

By Chay Quinn

The house where killer nurse Lucy Letby was arrested contained crucial clues used to jail the baby murderer for life.

But on the face of it, the semi-detached three-bedroom house does not strike viewers as the lair for Britain's worst-ever baby killer.

The former neonatal nurse, 33, had scrawled in diaries and on Post-It notes inside the humble abode, including the words: "I AM EVIL. I DID THIS".

Among the scrawlings shown to the court was incoherent half-sentences including the words: "slander", "discrimination" and "I haven't done anything wrong".

Letby bought the semi-detached house for £179,000 in 2016. Picture: The Move Market

The modern-looking downstairs kitchen leads out into a small garden through French doors. Picture: The Move Market

The notes were found in Ms Letby's house when she was initially arrested on July 3, 2018.

The house that Letby bought in 2016 for £179,000 was raided by investigators in the probe which led to her conviction for 14 whole life terms - meaning she will die in prison.

Letby moved into the humble house after leaving out of nurse accommodation on the site of the hospital where she committed her heinous crimes.

The house is located spookily close to Blacon Crematorium which has a memorial garden for deceased babies.

Letby began weeping during her trial as the pictures of her disheveled bedroom were shown to the jury - including murals with the slogans: "Shine Bright Like A Diamond" and "Leave Sparkles Wherever You Go".

The modern-looking downstairs kitchen leads out into a small garden through French doors.

The fittings across the house were modern as well as comfortable furnishings in the front room and a generally comfortable environment.

Letby will likely never see the house again as she rots in prison.

In the photos shown during the 10-month trial, a number of jackets hover over Letby's bed rails, with a teddy bear stuffed underneath her duvet.

Lucy Letby was arrested in the home in 2018 on suspicion of attacking infants in her care.

At this point, she had worked her last shift as a neonatal nurse at Countess of Chester Hospital.