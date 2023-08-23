Lucy Letby’s parents 'want to move close to prison' so they can be near baby killer daughter

23 August 2023, 10:15 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 10:17

Neighbours of Lucy Letby's parents have said the couple plan to move to near the prison
Neighbours of Lucy Letby's parents have said the couple plan to move to near the prison. Picture: Alamy/Cheshire Police

By Asher McShane

The parents of Lucy Letby are 'determined' to move 250 miles from their family home so they can be closer to the maximum security prison where their serial baby killer daughter will be incarcerated for the rest of her life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonathan Letby, 77 and Susan Letby, 63, attended their daughter’s trial every day for ten months.

They even moved out of their Hereford home to a flat nearer to Manchester Crown Court for the duration of the trial.

It has now emerged that the couple are planning to move closer to HMP Low Newton near Durham, where Letby is likely to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Neighbours told MailOnline that they had ‘hardly seen’ Letby’s parents since their daughter’s arrest.

One local claimed: “When the trial began last year they rented a flat in Manchester so that they could attend the proceedings.”

Read more: Inside the maximum security prison where killer nurse Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Another said they were determined to move closer to where their daughter was imprisoned.

“She’s their life really, and they’re convinced of her innocence, but eventually they may have to let her go,” the neighbour said.

Mrs Letby broke down in court when the first of the guilty verdicts were returned, crying: “You can't be serious. This cannot be right.”

When her daughter was arrested in 2018, Mrs Letby said: “I did it, take me instead!”.

Friends of the killer nurse have refused to accept her guilt.

Childhood friend of Letby, Dawn Howe, said she refuses to accept her friend could be guilty of the horrific crimes she committed.

Letby, Britain’s most prolific child killer, will die in prison after being sentenced to 14 whole life orders.

Ms Howe, who grew up with Letby in Hereford, told the BBC: “Unless Lucy turned around and said 'I'm guilty', I will never believe that she's guilty."

Appearing to speak for a wider group, she said Letby's other friends also stand by her, adding: “We know she couldn't have done anything that she's accused of, so without a doubt, we stand by her. I grew up with Lucy and not a single thing that I've ever seen or witnessed of Lucy would let me for a moment believe she is capable of the thing's she's accused of.

Read more: James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

Read more: Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

Letby killed seven babies and attempted to murder six others
Letby killed seven babies and attempted to murder six others. Picture: Facebook

"It is the most out-of-character accusation that you could ever put against Lucy. Think of your most kind gentle soft friend and think that they're being accused of harming babies.”

Her comments come as the fallout from Letby’s crimes continues - with growing calls for better accountability for NHS managers.

Concerns about the serial killer were not addressed for months before she was finally taken off frontline duties.

Senior doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where the 33-year-old carried out her year-long killing spree on the neonatal unit, have said that hospital bosses should be regulated in a similar way to doctors and nurses.

Lucy Letby is led from her home in handcuffs after being arrested
Lucy Letby is led from her home in handcuffs after being arrested. Picture: Cheshire Police

There have been growing calls for the inquiry into her crimes to be given statutory footing, which would mean witnesses would be compelled to attend to give evidence.

It comes as Letby has begun her whole-life sentence in prison for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murders of six more.

She did not appear in the dock for her sentencing hearing on Monday and ministers have vowed to change the law to ensure serious offenders can be forced to attend court.

Tamlin Bolton, a solicitor for law firm Switalskis, which is representing the families of seven of Letby's victims, said that the families thought it was a "disgrace" that Letby did not attend the hearing.

"One of the fathers said to me that it actually spits in the face of the justice system," she told BBC Breakfast.

It comes as paediatrician Dr Stephen Brearey, who blew the whistle on Letby in 2015, said that NHS managers need to be held accountable when things go wrong.

Asked if he would like to see regulation of hospital administrators, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Absolutely. Because doctors and nurses all have their regulatory bodies that we have to answer to.

"And quite often, we'll see senior managers who have no apparent accountability for what they do in our trusts, and they move to other trusts, and you worry about their future actions.

"There doesn't seem to be any system to make them accountable and for them to justify their actions in a systematic way."

He added: "I think our experiences aren't uncommon in the NHS, that you go to senior colleagues with a problem and you come away confused and anxious because that problem is being turned in a way in which you start to realise that they're seeing you as a problem rather than the concern that you have."

His colleague, Dr Ravi Jayaram, told ITV: "As far as I can tell the people in senior NHS management positions, there is no robust system of accountability of appraisal. This is the culture in the NHS and it has to change."

A doctors' union has also called for the law to change to better protect NHS whistleblowers.

The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) said there should be an independent organisation where whistleblowers should be registered and that it should become a criminal offence if those who speak out face recrimination.

Dr Naru Narayanan, HCSA president, told Sky News: "There has to be better protection for people who raise concerns, but we see time and again that people who do so face retribution, revenge and retaliation, and they fear for their careers.

"There has to be a significant rehaul which has to be protected by law, where whistleblowers are afforded the protection they deserve."

It comes as the Government said that a statutory inquiry into Letby's crimes in "on the table".

Ms Bolton said that a statutory inquiry into Letby's crimes is "exactly" what the families of her victims want.

Dr Brearey echoed the call, telling the Today programme: "Just the magnitude of the events that occurred and the effect it has had on so many people, obviously primarily the families.

"I wouldn't, for them, expect anything other than a statutory inquiry with the most wide-ranging and statutory powers.

"It is clearly what the parents deserve.

"And you know, the problems that we encountered weren't confined to the problems in the trust - this is a multi-organisational learning opportunity involving other organisations, the CQC (Care Quality Commission), the GMC (General Medical Council), the College of Paediatrics as well as NHS England, and that can only be achieved with a statutory inquiry."

Quizzed on the prospect of a statutory inquiry, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told Times Radio: "I was speaking to the Prime Minister yesterday and he made it really clear that what we need to do is make sure the families get answers, we learn the lessons as well, and it is a very transparent process that everyone can get behind.

"What will happen next is there will be a chair appointed, the chair will work with the families to look at the terms of reference, discuss the pros and cons of different types of inquiry, and then they will come to a conclusion.

"But it is most important that the families get the answers that they need and that they deserve and that it is a transparent process which gives us the lessons learned as well."

Pressed about whether it should be a statutory inquiry, she added: "That is something that is on the table, that is something that can be discussed.

"But there are pros and cons to the two types of inquiry, so when the chair works with them on the terms of reference that will be something that they can input to them."

Sir Robert Francis KC, who chaired the inquiry into serious care failings at Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust, said that the families of Letby's victims should decide on whether the inquiry into her crimes should be statutory.

He told Times Radio: "A chair should be appointed to consult with the interested parties, to consult with the tragic families that have been involved in this, to find out what they want, and you may find there's not one united voice about this.

"So I would ask them what they feel they want and why they want it and indeed other people."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer repeated his call for the inquiry to be put on a statutory footing.

Asked if the inquiry should consider the regulation of NHS managers, he told broadcasters: "I think a statutory inquiry should look at all relevant issues. It would have the power to do so.

"Then strong conclusions can be drawn."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dame Alice Rose will step down

Former NatWest boss Alison Rose to receive £2.4m payout after resigning over Farage row

Some of the boys rescued from the cable car

Pakistani children saved from broken cable car feared they would die

Russian General Sergei Surovikin

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ fired after vanishing in wake of Wagner uprising

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp outside Southport Magistrates' Court in Queensland in 2016

Australian prosecutors drop case against Amber Heard over pet Yorkshire terriers

An investigator examines a damaged skyscraper in Moscow City business district

Huge explosion hits Moscow skyscraper in fresh kamikaze drone attack

A Philippine supply boat manoeuvres around Chinese coast guard ships in the South China Sea

Philippine supply boats breach Chinese coast guard blockade in South China Sea

Indian schoolchildren prepare for the country's latest Moon landing

India prepares to land spacecraft on the Moon on second attempt in four years

Protesters sing Glory To Hong Kong at a shopping centre

Hong Kong government granted appeal over court refusal to ban protest song

A £20,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that will help bring the attackers to justice.

£20,000 reward offered after father-to-be, 21, stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Rishi Sunak has been blocked from overruling ‘nightmare’ Ulez expansion

Rishi Sunak 'blocked from overruling Ulez expansion' as fury grows over 'nightmare' scheme

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his vote at a polling station in Harare

Polls open in Zimbabwe as president known as ‘the crocodile’ seeks second term

An investigator examines damage to a skyscraper in the Moscow City business district

Russia launches drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again

Wednesday could be the capital's final hot spell.

Temperatures set to soar to 26C in capital's 'final hot spell' of the year ahead of bank holiday weekend

The victim was fatally attacked in Eighton Terrace in Wrekenton, Gateshead

Murder probe after man, 26, sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ after answering door of Gateshead home

People walk through a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Flooding fears as Tropical Storm Franklin nears Haiti and Dominican Republic

One of Lucy Letby's friends has said she refuses to believe her guilt

'We stand by her': Friends of serial baby killer Lucy Letby refuse to believe she’s guilty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thailand’s Thaksin moved from jail to hospital a day after returning from exile

One frustrated passenger, Stephen, revealed his flight was cancelled just an hour before departure

‘No excuse for last minute cancellations,’ says former airline boss as passengers hit out at summer flight disruption
The thief is believed to have been operating for at least two decades

British Museum thief has been operating for ‘two decades’ selling items worth thousands for ‘just a few hundred pounds’
A team of surgeons performed the UK's first womb transplant.

UK’s first womb transplant hailed ‘massive success’ as woman donates womb to younger sister in 'remarkable' first
Election 2024 Republicans Debate

Trump’s presence will be felt at presidential debate in his absence

APTOPIX Hawaii Fires

Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after fires to give DNA samples

Calls have been made for the UK to pay reparations for slavery

UK 'owes £20tn' for slavery, report claims, as judge says Rishi Sunak 'cannot ignore calls' for payments
John Eastman

Trump co-defendant John Eastman surrenders to authorities on Georgia charges

The letters SOS etched in the sand during the Coast Guard’s rescue

US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for three days on Bahamas island

This weekend will see the Notting Hill Carnival take place

Met Office gives verdict on August bank holiday weekend weather

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit