Madeleine McCann suspect ‘snatched child’ days before toddler vanished and ‘filmed himself assaulting another girl’

18 January 2024, 15:41

New charges against Christian Brueckner have been revealed.
New charges against Christian Brueckner have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The prime suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann's disappearance kidnapped another child just days before the British toddler went missing, according to new charges.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Convicted rapist Christian Brueckner, 47, has been accused of abducting a child from a beach and sexually assaulting her in 2007.

Brueckner, who has been accused of a series of sex crimes against women and children, is due to stand trial in Germany next month.

Documents released on Thursday show the convicted rapist has been accused of snatching a child from a beach in April 2007, days before Madeleine McCann disappeared.

Prosecutors allege Brueckner snatched the child at around 3:30pm from the beach before forcing her to perform sex acts on him.

The court documents also reveal that he is accused of attacking a 14-year-old girl and tying her to a post in his rented home in Portugal.

Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the case of missing Madeleine McCann.
Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the case of missing Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

He allegedly beat her with a whip and forced her to perform sex acts on him and recorded the attack on camera.

The attack reportedly occurred at some point between December 2000 and April 2006 less than a mile from where Madeleine went missing.

Brueckner is set to go to trial next month over five separate attacks that took place across European locations between 2000 and 2017.

He is already serving a seven-year sentence in Germany for rape and drug trafficking.

Brueckner is the prime suspect in the case of missing Madeleine McCann, who went missing aged three from her bed while on holiday in Portugal with her family in 2007.

For the last five years, the authorities have investigated the convict in connection to the three-year-old’s disappearance but he has not been charged.

Further court documents show that Brueckner’s most recent accusation relates to an incident from 2017.

He allegedly made “eye contact” with a young boy in a playground at a folk festival before he exposed his genitals and began “pleasuring himself”.

The boy ran off to his father for help before an off-duty police officer later made a citizen’s arrest.

Madeleine's parents issued a statement on New Year's Day.
Madeleine's parents issued a statement on New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

Brueckner was extradited to Germany in 2018 and was later found guilty of the rape of a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz.

A court file reads: “On an undetermined day between December 28, 2000 and April 8, 2006, the defendant is said to have surprised an unknown woman, aged approximately between 70 and 80, in her holiday apartment on the Algarve.

“The masked defendant tied up the victim, raped her and then beat her with a whip. He recorded the event with a video camera.”

Brueckner has denied the allegations made against him.

It comes after Madeleine McCann’s parents issued a fresh statement on their daughter’s disappearance on New Year’s Day.

They said while there is "no significant news" in their efforts, they believe perseverance will pay off.

"Whilst there is no new significant news to share in the search for Madeleine, efforts continue with the same determination, commitment and vigour. We believe such perseverance will eventually yield results,” they wrote on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign.

Portuguese prosecutors named Brueckner as a formal suspect in 2022, with the German national having spent time around the Praia da Luz resort between 2000 and 2017.

British authorities continue to treat Madeleine as a missing person case.In October, police in Portugal apologised to the McCanns for making them suspects early in the investigation.

They say the initial probe was not conducted properly.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by customs in Germany over luxury watch

Port Talbot steel works

Up to 2,800 jobs at Port Talbot steel plant will be cut after Tata presses ahead with plans to close blast furnaces

MH370 vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014

MH370 investigator makes shock claim about hunt for doomed plane’s wreckage

India boat accident scene

Pupils and teacher drown as boat carrying school class capsizes

Jennifer Townsend

Police issue urgent appeal over woman, 63, who has been missing for six weeks

Aslef members who work for LNER are striking

LNER to be hit by five days of strikes as Aslef members take action over pay dispute

Oppenheimer has led the way this award season

Male British actors fail to secure Bafta film nomination for first time in 50 years

Burglars stole Bronson's father's wallet and some of his medication

Burglars broke into home of tragic Bronson Battersby hours after bodies were discovered, landlady reveals

Raducanu fell ill during her Australian Open defeat

'I want to vomit': Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open after suffering medical drama

Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure.

Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems

Officials sign cruise missile deal

Japan agrees deal with US to buy 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles

William has visited Kate in hospital

Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery

The Foreign Secretary met the Argentine president for talks at the World Economic Forum

'We agree to disagree': Britain rebuffs Argentina after claims discussions have begun over Falkland Islands

Exclusive
Kigali is the capital of Rwanda

'I didn't mix anything up at all': Thérèse Coffey defends criticism after Rwanda gaffe in Commons debate

Bronson Battersby died from starvation and dehydration, a post-mortem has revealed

Bronson Battersby 'just wanted to be loved and cuddled', heartbroken neighbour reveals

Fireworks factory destroyed by explosion

Task of identifying victims begins as 23 die in fireworks factory blast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Panama Canal

Lack of water leads to big drop in number of ships using Panama Canal

Louisa May Alcott books

Researcher finds forgotten stories believed written by Louisa May Alcott

Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov: There can be no talks on nuclear weapons while West supports Ukraine

Highs of 15C could be recorded next week

Exact date warmer weather to return as 15C and sunshine predicted after cold snap

Bronson Battersby was found dead next to his father's body on January 9

'Neighbours should be checking in on each other more', local MP says, after Bronson Battersby tragedy
Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis

Eight children among 16 dead as Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza town

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill passed

Rishi Sunak warns Lords not to 'frustrate will of the people' over Rwanda plan as he brushes off no confidence votes
Scene of power line deaths

Baby rescued but three die after power line falls on car in ice storm

Iran Pakistan

Pakistani tit-for-tat airstrikes on Iran leave at least nine dead, official says

Bronson Battersby died from starvation and dehydration, a post-mortem has revealed

Landlady describes 'horrible' moment she found Bronson Battersby lying dead next to father's body

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Both Kate and Charles will attend hospital

Why is Kate in hospital and who will fill in for her and King Charles now?

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate ‘doing well’ after successful abdominal surgery as William clears calendar while she recovers
The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate apologises for scrapping engagements as she recovers from abdominal surgery while William cancels plans

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit