Man, 18, stabbed to death in north London park

31 May 2021, 21:09

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in a park in north London
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in a park in north London. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old near tennis courts in a park in north London.

Police said they were called to Montrose Park in Edgware at 5.54pm this evening after reports of a group of men fighting.

Officers found a man, 18, with stab wounds at an area of tennis courts in the park. The London Air Ambulance attended the scene along with London Ambulance paramedics but despite their efforts to save his life he was pronounced dead at 7.17pm.

Police said they are working to trace his next of kin. Formal identification and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Officers said they made seven arrests for offences including affray and attempted murder.

Police were working to determine whether there any further reported injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Members of the public still remaining at the scene are being advised to leave the area. 

Any witnesses or those with information, video or images that could assist police are asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

