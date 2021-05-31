Two men who dropped sofa from a building on to a woman fined total of £15,000

31 May 2021, 20:45

The men were fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The men were fined at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Two men have been ordered to pay a combined total of £15,000 after dropping a sofa from a building on top of a woman, leaving her severely injured.

Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday having previously admitted the single charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

The incident on December 7 2019 saw the pair trying to remove a sofa from Law's flat in Aberdeen and dropping it from the roof of Nailco Nail Bar.

The court was told this method was chosen as they could not find another way to manoeuvre it out of the property.

It was heard they had checked to see if anyone was in the area below before dropping it from a height of five metres.

However, the furniture struck Edita Butkeveiciute who was outside at the time.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: "She wasn't aware of what happened, she woke up screaming."

The charge states the impact has caused her "severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment".

It was heard she is still unable to sit for more than 40 minutes, suffers panic attacks near tall buildings, flashbacks and has had her ability to sleep affected.

George Mathers, representing Law, said the incident would "haunt" his client for the rest of his life and he was extremely sorry for his conduct.

He said: "When they saw the woman, he got absolutely the shock of his life. He thought she was dead, he was shaken to the core.

"He feels so guilt-ridden about what he was done."

Mr Mathers added: "This will haunt him for the rest of his life."

Debbie Ginniver, representing Morrison, said: "Mr Morrison certainly didn't intend for anyone to get hurt, however, the complainer did suffer very serious injuries for his actions and he feels dreadful for that.

"It was a catastrophic error of judgment on Mr Morrison's part. If Mr Morrison could return back to December 7 2019 he wouldn't make the same mistake."

Sheriff William Summers said: "She was in hospital for a number of weeks and is still recovering.

"Her injuries are life changing."

He added: "Had it been the case that the two of you had simply dropped this sofa without taking any precautions, custody would be inevitable.

"But I accept you took precautions, albeit entirely inadequate."

He added: "To put it simply, it's hard to imagine doing anything more culpable and reckless than dropping a sofa from a roof."

Law was ordered to pay £12,000 in compensation and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over 12 months.

Morrison was ordered to pay £3,000 and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over 12 months.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police and fire crews are searching for a boy who went missing in the Thames

Emergency workers search for missing boy seen ‘getting into difficulty’ in Thames
Biden Memorial Day

Biden commemorates sacrifices of US war dead to mark Memorial Day
Osaka said she was withdrawing from the French Open and would take some time off from tennis

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open and will 'take some time away' from tennis
South Africa flag

Chaos erupts in African parliament after ‘I’ll kill you’ threat
Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny asks Russian court to end prison security checks
The Queen and Prince Philip visiting the Maughan Library at King's College London in 2002.

King's College London apologises after putting Prince Philip's picture in an email

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK
Prue Leith is this week's guest on Difficult Women

Prue Leith on Prince Phillip: 'I don’t think he liked me much'
'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end
I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC
'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns

'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns
'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London